LIBERAL NARRATIVE FAIL: WSJ Poll Finds JD Vance is More Popular Than Kamala Harris

Democrats and the media are in a mad dash to define Trump’s running mate JD Vance. For days now, they have been pushing a dumb narrative that Vance is ‘weird’ but it’s clearly not working.

According to a new poll from the Wall Street Journal, Vance is more popular than Kamala Harris.

Harris has never been popular as Biden’s VP, so why do Democrats think her likability would change just because she’s no running for president?

Breitbart News reports:

Fake News Implodes: Polling Shows JD Vance More Popular than Kamala Harris Polling shows that Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance (OH) is more popular than presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris, shattering the establishment media’s narrative. CNN senior political data reporter Harry Enten recently said he does not “understand” why former President Donald Trump chose Vance as his running mate, claiming that Vance’s net favorability is subpar. However, according to Wall Street Journal polling, Vance is more popular than Harris. The survey shows that 42 percent of registered voters in the poll view Vance favorably, while 44 percent see him unfavorably. In contrast, 52 percent view Harris unfavorably, while 46 percent see her in a positive light. This is the most positive showing for Harris in the 2024 election cycle.

How embarrassing for Democrats.

Fake News narrative buster: Brand new Wall Street Journal poll shows @JDVance is viewed more favorably by voters than Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/HfwCC5ebYt — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 26, 2024

FWIW: The childless cat lady clip went viral on July 22 and this poll was in the field from July 23-25. — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 26, 2024

If you listen closely…… you will hear the cat lady screech https://t.co/5QQWzXew4J — LadyFreedom1776 (@LadyFreedom_4ev) July 26, 2024

All of the left’s noise about Vance is nothing more than a distraction. They would rather talk about that than the issues.