‘Let’s Go Brenda” – Store in New Jersey Introduces Merchandise Roasting Kamala Harris and Sales are “Going Nuts”

After Joe Biden was forced out of the race last Sunday in a palace coup, one unfortunate casualty was having to retire the phrase “Let’s Go Brandon,” which had been a brilliant way to mock the mentally declining White House occupant. America will have to endure Cackling Kamala Harris for at least several months.

Vincent Scuzzese, who runs a store in New Jersey with that famous phrase, suddenly had to call an audible. Within one day, however, he was able to create fresh merchandise targeting the presumptive Democrat Party presidential nominee.

“We made them on Monday,” Scuzzese told The New York Post in an interview.

People are now purchasing the new products in droves and the 59-year-old Scuzzese has a theory why.

“My sales are going nuts,” Scuzzese told the Los Angeles Times. “Biden dropped out, but Kamala has the same views — even worse views. She’s more socialist.”

Currently, two shirts are on sale roasting Harris. This first shows her dressed like a typical clown with the phrase “Let’s go, Brenda,” a play on the famous coded Biden chant.

LOOK:

The second has Harris dressed like Batman’s arch nemesis, the Joker, but deems her “the Giggler” instead.

In addition to the new Harris products and older Let’s Go Brandon merchandise, the Let’s Go Brandon shop also carries several pro-Trump products. The Post notes these include things like Trumpy Bears, Trump Cotton Candy Hair, Make Honey Great Again honey, and Trump hand puppets.

Scuzzese plans to introduce more items soon targeting Harris, including a flag.

Our best seller is our ‘F**k Joe Biden’ flags,” Scuzzese told the Post. “The ‘F**k Kamala Harris’ flags are coming soon.”