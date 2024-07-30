Legal Experts Pan Joe Biden’s Proposals for Reforming U.S. Supreme Court: ‘It’s All Posturing for the Election’

Joe Biden called for major reforms to the United States Supreme Court in a speech today.

Lots of people are wondering why Biden is even trying to do this. He is the lamest of lame duck presidents in decades and has no political capital left to trade on. It’s likely that this is an effort by Democrats to squeeze one last major policy initiative out of Biden’s now failed presidency.

Legal experts are already weighing in and saying that Biden’s proposals are going nowhere.

The Washington Examiner reports:

Biden Supreme Court reforms already on life support, legal experts say President Joe Biden’s ambitious three-pronged proposal to reform the Supreme Court is not likely to survive past its 15 minutes of fame, legal experts from across the partisan spectrum say. “It’s all posturing for the election season to try to garner votes amongst the far Left but also to bully the United States Supreme Court into not pursuing its current path of enforcing the Constitution,” California RNC National Committeewoman and lawyer Harmeet K. Dhillon told the Washington Examiner… Steve Vladeck, a professor at Georgetown University Law Center, questioned in a July 18 Substack blog why Biden was merely highlighting the recent Trump v. United States decision when there are multitudes of other high court decisions Democrats disfavor. “What about an amendment to overrule Rucho and reaffirm that the federal courts can adjudicate severe partisan gerrymandering? Or an amendment to overrule Citizens United and allow Congress to meaningfully limit the money in our elections? Or an amendment to overrule Dobbs? All of these have the exact same chance of getting two-thirds of the House and Senate to approve them (0.0%),” Vladeck wrote… Additionally, Vladeck voiced caution over an enforceable ethics code on the nine justices, saying that if anyone other than the justices is given power to enforce a code on the members for violating roles, “we’d no longer have ‘one Supreme Court,’ as Article III, Section 1 says we must; we’d have two.”

Most Americans don’t even think Joe Biden should still be president. No one is going to listen to sweeping proposals from him on any topic, let alone the nation’s highest court.