Law Professor Suggests Replacing Kamala Harris With Barack Obama as Biden’s 2024 Running Mate

As the left scrambles to figure out what to do with Joe Biden now that his mental decline has been exposed, one law professor from George Washington University is claiming he has a perfect fix.

The professor thinks the Democrats should simply replace Kamala Harris with Barack Obama as Biden’s 2024 running mate.

He even tries to suggest that there are no constitutional issues here, even if something happens to Biden and Obama assumes the role of president.

See his tweet:

Forget "Plan B" of Replacing Biden

Instead Consider Plan C

Let Biden Run With Barack Obama For VP

Yes, It's Constitutional, Say Many Experts

Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf

George Washington University Law Schoolhttps://t.co/Myt8BieypZ pic.twitter.com/jkJbzmVFd1 — John Banzhaf (@ProfBanzhaf) July 1, 2024

Paul Bedard reports at the Washington Examiner:

Biden-Obama is ‘Plan C’ ticket “A Biden-Obama ticket would have a much better chance of beating Trump,” said legal scholar John Banzhaf, a professor at George Washington University Law School. “Barack Obama is probably one of the few persons whom a majority of Americans would want and trust as president, so Plan C might be the least objectionable of a number of very unpopular and dubious options now open to Biden and the Democratic Party,” he said on Thursday. Banzhaf cited analysis by constitutional scholars dismissing concerns that the 12th and 22nd amendments bar a former two-term president from the vice presidency. “The 22nd Amendment, which is most frequently cited as a bar to Barack Obama ever serving as president again, doesn’t — according to its carefully crafted and very narrow exclusionary language,” Banzhaf said. The key sentence in the amendment says, “No person shall be elected to the office of the president more than twice, and no person who has held the office of the president, or acted as president, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected president shall be elected to the office of the president more than once.” Banzhaf said “while this amendment may bar Obama from ‘being elected’ to the office of president again, it obviously and by its clear language doesn’t prohibit him from being elected as vice president, and subsequently becoming president by succession without ever being elected to the office again.”

This is a ridiculous suggestion, but it goes a long way to show just how desperate that the Democrats are right now.