LAUGHABLE: Hakeem Jeffries Says Kamala Harris Has ‘Earned’ the Dem Nomination From the Grassroots Up, Not From the Top Down (VIDEO)

House minority leader Hakeem Jeffries endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democrat nomination this week, claiming that she earned the nomination from the grassroots up and not from the top down.

This is the complete opposite of the truth. Kamala Harris did not receive a single primary vote. Her nomination was decided by the same Democrat power brokers who forced Joe Biden out of the race. There is absolutely nothing grassroots about Kamala Harris. No one in the grassroots even asked for her.

This is what the Democrats do. They stand before the American people and lie with no capacity for shame.

FOX News reports:

Jeffries later praised Harris for winning support from Democrats “from the grassroots up and not the top-down,” adding, “Kamala Harris will fight for our freedom. Kamala Harris will fight for our families. Kamala Harris will fight for our future. I’m proud to strongly endorse Kamala Harris to be the 47th president of the United States of America.” “We’re going to hold the Senate. We’re going to win the House. We’re going to elect Kamala Harris as our next president in November,” Jeffries said. Biden made the explosive announcement that he would not seek another term in the White House on Sunday afternoon as a growing chorus of Democrats voiced concerns about his mental and physical fitness for mounting another campaign and even serving another four-year term.

Watch the video below:

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: "Vice President Harris has earned the nomination from the grassroots up and not the top down." pic.twitter.com/mzpreCUBcG — Julia (@Jules31415) July 24, 2024

Chuck Schumer also used the term ‘grassroots’ when describing support for Harris.

CHUCK SCHUMER: "We are here today to throw our support behind VP Kamala Harris!" *dead silence* "I'm clapping! You don't have to." pic.twitter.com/6POZWDRvF2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 23, 2024

It’s such a joke. They are trying to install her and claim that she has organic support from the party’s base. She clearly does not.