Kevin O’Leary of Shark Tank Says He is Already Hearing From Democrats Who Have ‘Buyer’s Remorse’ Over Kamala Harris and Lack of a Party Primary (VIDEO)

Kevin O’Leary, the professional investor and host of Shark Tank, appeared on the Jesse Watters show this week and claimed that he is already hearing about buyer’s remorse from some Democrats with regard to Kamala Harris.

He said that they are regretting the lack of an actual primary process. Who can blame them? The Democrats claim to be the party of democracy and yet Harris is being installed without a single vote.

He goes on to compare Harris to failed Canadian leader Justin Trudeau.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

JESSE WATTERS, HOST: Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary is here. Kevin, when you see someone with staff turnover at 92% what does that tell you about them? KEVIN O’LEARY: Well, I have to ask myself is that true because that’s an extraordinary number. You’re wiping out your entire staff, obviously a problem there, but this narrative going on with Kamala Harris now is very interesting. I look at it to the perspective of an investor. I’m going to give you some anecdotal data from this morning you might find interesting. When we syndicate debt for real estate projects, we don’t care if you’re a Democrat or Republican, so I deal with a lot of investors agnostic to politics and some of them are very big contributors to the Democratic Party. I heard for the first time today, because we like to talk about politics mostly on policy, and what he said to me was some of us are having some buyer’s remorse. We wish we’d run a process because we got so much press in the first nine days of bringing somebody into the party and raised 200 million plus. It’s like a balloon underwater. It just wasn’t Biden, so they started contributing, but we gave up five weeks of fantastic social media in guessing who really should be the candidate. Now, I hadn’t heard that before. It’s not that many. I’d guess 20% or something like that, but so that’s starting to crack a little bit, and there is precedence for what’s going on here. I ask everybody to look north to Canada. When a young Justin Trudeau swept in, nobody cared about his executional skills or what he’d ever done or anything. They just thought he was the it guy. Look at the country now.

Here’s the video:

NEW: Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary warns that America will turn into Canada if Kamala Harris is elected, says some of his Democrat donor friends are having “buyer’s remorse.” O’Leary warned about what could happen when someone with no skills gets into power. “I ask everybody to… pic.twitter.com/bCtU63ABgG — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 31, 2024

Democrats might end up having a much greater sense of buyer’s remorse in November.