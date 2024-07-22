Kamala Takes Over: Joe Still Incommunicado While Harris Presides Over White House Event Honoring NCAA Athletes; Will Travel to Wilmington HQ to Say “Hello” to Campaign Staff

Kamala Harris is quickly taking over from Joe Biden after he was deposed as the Democrats’ presumptive presidential nominee on Sunday. As Biden remained incommunicado at his Rehoboth Beach, Delaware beach house while recovering from COVID, Harris presided over a White House ceremony honoring NCAA athletes. Harris also posted she would visit the Wilmington, Delaware campaign headquarters of the former Biden campaign, now the Harris campaign, to say “hello” to staff. Harris did not say whether she will meet with Biden.

Harris posted Monday morning, “It’s the first full day of our campaign, so I’m heading up to Wilmington, DE later to say “hello” to our staff in HQ. One day down. 105 to go. Together, we’re going to win this.”

Harris’ trip was a surprise:

Harris said Biden is “recovering fast” from COVID:

Harris lavished praise on Biden, reported Politico’s Eugene Daniels, “Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most president who served two terms in office. … We are deeply deeply grateful for his service to our nation.”

“We are the champions,” Harris’ new theme song?

Earlier Monday, team Harris put out word to reporters that Harris spent ten hours on the phone working to consolidate her position as Biden’s successor (and talking to her pastor) while dressed in sweats and eating anchovy pizza. (CNN excerpt):