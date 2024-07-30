Kamala Harris Possible VP Pick Sen. Mark Kelly Warned Daughter to Take Posts Down About Drugs and Sex

Democrat Senator Mark Kelly is reportedly on Kamala Harris’ shortlist as a vice president pick. According to reports, Senator Kelly previously told his daughter to take down posts about weed, molly, and sex.

The Daily Mail reported that Sen. Kelly, who the Harris Campaign has already sent VP vetting papers, sent a text to his daughter Claire Kelly in 2020 warning his daughter to take down posts about drugs and sex.

In a video posted on Instagram that shows illicit drugs, Claire wrote the caption, “P***y molly weed.”

The possession of Molly, which is Ecstasy/MDMA, is a felony in Arizona.

In a screenshot of the text message exchange that Claire uploaded, Sen. Kelly told his daughter, “Been busy today. Got 1 call and 2 emails about your Instagram account. I’m not interested in looking but I suspect what you posted would not be in anyone’s best interest. At least not yours or mine.”

Claire responded to her dad by writing, “No, my Instagram is fine.”

Claire Kelly has since deleted both her Instagram and X account.