Kamala Harris Mocked After She Suddenly Acquires a New Accent During Atlanta Rally: ‘Transparently Fake’

The Democratic Party’s most fervent supporters have already proven that they care nothing about opportunism or dishonesty. Feed them platitudes about identity, and they will vote blue no matter who.

With the thinking portion of the electorate, however, Republicans have a real opportunity. In fact, as of Wednesday, they have exactly 97 days to showcase Vice President Kamala Harris as often as possible.

Happily, a pair of videos that showed Harris speaking in a “transparently fake” accent at a rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday has gone viral on the social media platform X.

Greg Price of the State Freedom Caucus Network posted the videos side-by-side. As of Wednesday morning, the post had more than 2.7 million views.

In the first video, recorded one week ago, Harris sat on the set of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” Looking into the camera, the vice president enunciated her words and used a measured tone, as if speaking to children.

“We are all in this together, and your vote is your power,” Harris said, nodding her head for emphasis — all with no trace of an accent.

At the Atlanta rally, however, the vice president suddenly morphed into legendary actress Hattie McDaniel’s “Mammy” character from “Gone with the Wind.”

“You all helped us win in 2020. And we gonna do it again in 2024,” Harris said in a forced southern accent. Each “20” in the year “2020” came with an unmistakable drawl. And the “4” in “2024” sounded much closer to “fo” than “four.”

What an insulting performance.

“Here is Kamala Harris, who was born in California to Jamaican and Indian college professors, talking to drag queens in Los Angeles a week ago vs. black people in Atlanta tonight. Fakest human being that has ever lived,” Price posted.

Here is Kamala Harris, who was born in California to Jamaican and Indian college professors, talking to drag queens in Los Angeles a week ago vs. black people in Atlanta tonight. Fakest human being that has ever lived. pic.twitter.com/qE4NoB8ibN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 31, 2024

Price credited the journalist Bonchie — a contributor at RedState who has 75,000 followers on X — with calling attention to Harris’ shifting accent.

“Compare how Kamala Harris sounds talking to drag queens in LA vs. black people in Atlanta. Is anyone really dumb enough to buy this?” Bonchie posted.

Meanwhile, Clay Travis of Outkick also noticed Harris’ condescending performance, which the word “pandering” does not come close to describing.

“Kamala Harris went to speak in Atlanta and now has a Southern accent. LSU coach Brian Kelly is jealous. But in all seriousness, why do people do this? It’s just so transparently fake,” Travis wrote.

Kamala Harris went to speak in Atlanta and now has a Southern accent. LSU coach Brian Kelly is jealous. But in all seriousness, why do people do this? It’s just so transparently fake. pic.twitter.com/xIXt29SexL — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) July 31, 2024

In short, the contrast between the two presidential candidates involves basic authenticity.

On one hand, former President Donald Trump has remained consistent. Everywhere he has appeared in public for the last nine years, he has sounded like a New York City real estate developer who loves America and wants to restore its former greatness, only this time with peace and prosperity for all Americans. He has railed against open borders, idiotic trade deals, endless wars and a corrupt establishment. He has never changed.

Harris, on the other hand, consults political expedience when determining not only her accent but her policy positions. In fact, she has already tried to backpedal from every crazy California progressive idea she espoused during her wildly unsuccessful run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

The only question now is whether Republicans have enough time to penetrate the establishment media’s pro-Harris fog, reach the thinking portion of the electorate and expose the vice president as the maniacal leftist and repellent phony she has proven to be.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.