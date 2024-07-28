Kamala Harris Gets Slammed After Her Comments on “Climate Anxiety” and Having Children Resurface (VIDEO)

by
Credit: https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1817288993740095986

Kamala Harris is fast becoming an opposition researcher’s dream and one resurfaced video in particular is raising eyebrows online.

Video footage has resurfaced on X of showing Harris speaking at an event at Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania back in September 2023 where she brings up a term called “climate anxiety” and inferred that young climate alarmists had told her that not having children may make sense.

WATCH:

 

HARRIS: I have heard young leaders come and talk to me about a term they have called “climate anxiety,” which is fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.

 

Harris goes on to say that “climate anxiety” also makes people wonder whether it makes sense to buy a home as well.

The speech was a stop in her national “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour, which was touting the Biden regime’s efforts to focus on issues that “disproportionately” impact young people across the country.

The issues emphasized during the tour included abortion, gun control, climate action, voting, gay rights, and fighting so-called “book bans.”

While it’s unclear whether Harris was suggesting people should not have children, it was crystal clear she was entertaining some of the most extreme elements of the climate alarmist movement.

X owner Elon Musk called Harris an “extinctionist,” saying that embracing such thoughts would lead to a “defacto holocaust for all of humanity.”

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, also weighed in with some pointed thoughts of his own.

“It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something,” he wrote. “Really weird stuff.”

The response from other X users was universally negative as well.

Having someone like Harris in the White House is indeed a dangerous thought, and she will undoubtedly try to implement the most radical parts of the left’s agenda, starting with climate change.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Cullen Linebarger

You can email Cullen Linebarger here, and read more of Cullen Linebarger's articles here.

 