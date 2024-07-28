Kamala Harris Gets Slammed After Her Comments on “Climate Anxiety” and Having Children Resurface (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is fast becoming an opposition researcher’s dream and one resurfaced video in particular is raising eyebrows online.

Video footage has resurfaced on X of showing Harris speaking at an event at Reading Area Community College in Berks County, Pennsylvania back in September 2023 where she brings up a term called “climate anxiety” and inferred that young climate alarmists had told her that not having children may make sense.

WATCH:

WATCH: Resurfaced video shows Kamala Harris suggesting that young people should not have children due to climate change She calls climate anxiety “the fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.” pic.twitter.com/i7z7MY09yM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 27, 2024

HARRIS: I have heard young leaders come and talk to me about a term they have called “climate anxiety,” which is fear of the future and the unknown of whether it makes sense for you to even think about having children.

Harris goes on to say that “climate anxiety” also makes people wonder whether it makes sense to buy a home as well.

The speech was a stop in her national “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour, which was touting the Biden regime’s efforts to focus on issues that “disproportionately” impact young people across the country.

The issues emphasized during the tour included abortion, gun control, climate action, voting, gay rights, and fighting so-called “book bans.”

While it’s unclear whether Harris was suggesting people should not have children, it was crystal clear she was entertaining some of the most extreme elements of the climate alarmist movement.

X owner Elon Musk called Harris an “extinctionist,” saying that embracing such thoughts would lead to a “defacto holocaust for all of humanity.”

Shamala is an extinctionist. The natural extension of her philosophy would be a de facto holocaust for all of humanity! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 27, 2024

Trump’s running mate, J.D. Vance, also weighed in with some pointed thoughts of his own.

“It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something,” he wrote. “Really weird stuff.”

It’s almost like these people don’t want young people starting families or something. Really weird stuff. https://t.co/b3dot3ZCOh — JD Vance (@JDVance) July 27, 2024

The response from other X users was universally negative as well.

She is not fit to be president. — Bella (@stockbella) July 27, 2024

She’s anti family. She just wants women to abort their kids. She’s pure evil. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) July 27, 2024

This is how they control the masses: using Climate Change as a weapon to cause fear and despair about the future so that they can appear to be saviors by fighting it. — ERIK FINMAN (@erikfinman) July 27, 2024

Kamala’s a monster!! — Paul Vinyard (@pvinyard3) July 27, 2024

Having someone like Harris in the White House is indeed a dangerous thought, and she will undoubtedly try to implement the most radical parts of the left’s agenda, starting with climate change.