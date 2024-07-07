Kamala Harris’ Fully Vaccinated, Triple-Boosted Husband Doug Emhoff Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kamala Harris’ husband, Doug Emhoff, tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday despite receiving five COVID-19 vaccine shots, according to a statement from his Communications Director, Liza Acevedo.

“Yesterday, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted. He is currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home, according to the press release.

“Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday, the Vice President was tested for COVID-19. She tested negative and remains asymptomatic,” it added.

“Yesterday, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms. He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted.” Vice President Harris has tested negative. pic.twitter.com/fdXvuo7no3 — Matt Viser (@mviser) July 7, 2024

The news comes shortly after Emhoff and Harris were seen in close contact with Biden and Jill Biden during the White House’s Fourth of July celebration.

Look who was with Doug Emhoff on the 4th of July: Joe Biden. https://t.co/QSJqoQUo5M pic.twitter.com/jrHsgmV0x8 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 7, 2024

The news of Emhoff’s positive diagnosis despite his vaccination status has triggered a flurry of reactions on social media, mostly from conservatives who have long questioned the effectiveness and necessity of the vaccines.

One user wrote, “We’re all extremely worried about the Second Gentleman’s bout with COVID after receiving five shots. Perhaps he can be unburdened by what has been.”

Another user suggested that public figures should stop sharing their vaccine and booster status, arguing that it seems pointless if they still contract COVID-19.

A third user commented on the situation: “Breaking: Man has a cold. They tested him to confirm he has a cold. He took a bunch of shots to prevent said cold. They were useless.”