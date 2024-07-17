Kamala Harris Already Panicking Over JD Vance as Trump’s Power Duo Strikes Fear in Biden White House

by

The White House is in apparent panic mode after former President Donald Trump selected Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio as his running mate on the Republican ticket.

President Joe Biden’s team — which took almost two hours to issue a statement following Saturday’s assassination attempt on Trump — reacted to the Vance announcement almost immediately after it was revealed on Monday.

Biden’s X account claimed Vance and Trump “want to raise taxes on middle-class families while pushing more tax cuts for the rich.”

It’s laughable that the 81-year-old Democrat resorted to this toothless line of attack, considering so many Americans are struggling financially on his watch.

Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed in a post of her own that Vance “supports a nationwide abortion ban and voted to block protections for IVF.”

Harris previously pulled this same lame stunt on Trump, only to be brutally fact-checked by X owner Elon Musk himself.

In another feeble X jab, the Biden-Harris campaign said Vance, a Catholic, opposes gay marriage and abortion.

Yeah, no kidding. Most Catholics hold these positions. This is not the “gotcha!” moment these clueless leftists think it is.

That there is so much hyperbolic anti-Vance screeching from Democrats and their media lapdogs spotlights just how panicked they are about the GOP vice presidential candidate.

The left-wing whining is so over the top that it makes those of us who are Vance skeptics think Trump made the right choice.

Whether you like him or not, there’s no doubt that the senator will be a vicious attack dog for the former president who will destroy Harris in a debate.

Harris’ word salads are almost as comically appalling as the verbal diarrhea vomited daily by her doddering boss.

Vance isn’t perfect, but at least he’s not the cackling buffoon that the vice president is.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

Photo of author
The Western Journal

You can email Samantha Chang, The Western Journal here, and read more of Samantha Chang, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.