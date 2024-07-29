Kachelman: Lenins’ Shadow Government Exists Today

Guest post by John L. Kachelman, Jr.

The storyline concerning Lenin’s “What is to be done?” began as Lenin was in Exile. It would still be approximately seven years before the cunning move of the Kaiser would transport Lenin into Russia to initiate the withdrawal of Russian forces from the eastern front thus freeing the Kaiser’s troops so they could concentrate on crushing France and Great Britian at the western front before the USA entered the war.

Here is where history becomes intriguing. Unintentionally the Kaiser’s plan enabled Lenin to implement his “What is to be done?” And an evil Empire was produced. The real-time cruelty and inhumanity of Lenin’s strategy remain in the heinous politics of our modern times.

The storyline does not end with that protected train ride across the Kaiser’s controlled territory. It does not end with the murders of Alexander’s family, the Holodomor, or the disastrous worldwide human rights record that is held by the USSR and today’s Russian Federation.

Lenin’s legacy continues as his “What is to be done?” formats politicians’ behavior. Many seek to deny the complacency of politicians (they keep reelecting them!) even though their hypocrisy is identified and their cowardice is evident. They use strong words but no actions. They make promises that suddenly vanish and are never substantive. They are “allowed” a long and profitable tenure in national politics as long as they play along with those in charge.

Now, the intriguing query asks how exactly is this attributed to Lenin? How does a pamphlet written in 1901 have any impact upon the modern politics. It is answered by recalling the study of communism in my Ninth Grade Civics class. Marx and Engles are known for the politico/socio philosophy of “class struggles.” According to these two, the utopian society exists only when all are “equal.” This assertion is made only in “theory” because its actual practice is destructive to any culture. Marx/Engles laid the philosophy of DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) absurdity which is eagerly embraced by unthinking minds who want to be politically correct (PC). But these are damnably culpable for the consequences. Fools today have gullibly accepted the PC DEI and refuse to recant its absurdity! The roots of such folly are found in Marx/Engles/Lenin and not in the pompous “social warrior’s justice.”

According to Marx there is a “class consciousness” by which those working for others will unite and rise up in conflict and that conflict will lead to “equality.” Such sounds good but it masks a practical evil. It envisions an imagined reality where there are no structured roles in society. There are no “bosses” and everyone is a “boss.”

Marxism urges that because of this imagined equality of “class consciousness,” one must be aware of “false consciousness.” This refers to the suggestion that one has the drive, ability, talents and can work hard and become “exceptional” in personal achievements. Basically, this “false consciousness” says “the American dream” is evil because it urges personal exceptionalism and such should be erased.

Let alone, Marx’s theoretical socio/politico class conflict would incite clashes but these conflicts would not bring any fundamental change to the governing Rule of Law. So, Lenin offered a “cure” for this failing.

The cure is found in that small pamphlet published so long ago—and it is quite shocking. Lenin had no patience for Marx’s philosophy to change society. Lenin had no confidence in Marx’s philosophy to change society. In his power lust, the tenets of Marx sounded good to Lenin and could be manipulated so as to be received by the ignorant masses. But Lenin had a plan that would leverage the tenets of Marx and transform society into a promised “perfection” (actually he was seeking his own power). One has to credit Lenin with insight as to how to achieve his wicked transformation, but it was, and still is, “wickedness” that seduces little minds.

Lenin’s pamphlet offered a scheme that would “help” Marx’s philosophy succeed so that the power lust of Lenin could be fed. Lenin agreed that there is a class struggle. He stressed that even though all are diverse they should be equal and personally valued and viewed as a critical part in society’s inclusivity. BUT, and here is the BIG BUT, Lenin argued that the working class would never utilize the conflicts to achieve a utopian society. Lenin suggested that the workers would limit the conflicts with the employers over wages, working hours, etc. So, the common man must have “help” in this struggle. Lenin insisted that Marxists form a political party of dedicated revolutionaries in order to spread Marxist political ideas among the workers and thus by political shenanigans and manipulation, Marxist ideology will be victorious. Lenin’s “What Is to Be Done?” is a playbook by which that socialist consciousness can be injected into the “class struggle.” Basically, Lenin’s playbook calls for fundamental changes to occur with the governing politic. This fundamental change occurs slowly and subtly. There are “useful idiots” who are willing to sell their integrity and agree to do the bidding of the governing CABAL.

Note that even in 1901 there existed a “Deep State” operating a “Shadow Government.” Then and now, Lenin’s playbook says it does not matter how many votes, but the critical role is who counts the vote! Those who count the vote are those following Lenin’s directives in “What is to be done?”

Does this seem too far-fetched? Can you believe that there is a group that controls the governing of the Executive, Judicial and Legislative branches of our nation? Can you accept that the United States Constitution is no longer viewed as a living code but is full of archaic rules no longer applicable to society? Is it conceivable that Lenin’s “What is to be done?” has formatted a play-by-play attack upon the United States Constitution, enabling politicians and the Deep Staters to solidify power? Those following Marx/Engles/Lenin seek to make “fundamental changes” to the US Constitution (Where have we heard this boastfully announced?)

A pertinent article addresses this point offering shocking facts. See: Greg Stenstrom on Who Is Running the USA – The Council (July 26, 2024 by Joe Hoft).

Consider these facts…

 The unconstitutional transfer of executive powers—by “executive order” Biden transferred powers

 The misdirection of the FBI Director—it was not a bullet but “shrapnel”

 The deliberate persecution of those daring to defy the CABAL—weaponizing Federal agencies to terrorize opponents, assassination attempts, ludicrous lawsuits, corrupt Judicial personnel, prison, etc

 The miscalculation of the CABAL—it failed to reckon senility would unmask their puppet

 The miscreants of governing—they placed their despicability in the spotlight

 The misinformation of propaganda—its narrative clashed and unraveled

 The mismanagement of politicians—its greed and vulgarity are exposed

 The management of the public’s truth—is seen as self-serving villainy, outrageous wickedness

 The mockery of our Constitution—the Rule of Law is subtly replaced with administrative anarchy

 The supplanting of national governing—the individual becomes servile to the Ruling Elite

 The sinister assurance of personal security—trust in the State to make all decisions (remember one who claimed “The government knows best how to spend YOUR money?)

Back to the storyline regarding Lenin’s pamphlet…that small writing had a significant impact upon the world in the early 1900s. But the impact did not stop then. Today we still have the evil intrigue of Lenin’s suggestion of how to implement the Marxist DEI society. And today’s politicians quickly do the bidding of their CABAL handlers—they can fuss and cuss as publicly as they wish, but they are never allowed to implement any real correction to the “fundamental changes” occurring with the United States Constitution!

Be assured that evil governing will be held accountable. History shows that evil governing is ALWAYS held accountable. It may appear that evil is victorious, but rest assured, adjudication is being rendered NOW and will be absolutely pronounced in the future. Too late, these degenerate political villains will know they have sold their soul to the Devil and must face the unquenchable wrath of the Almighty Holy One whom they have mocked.

There is still time for the political puppets to renounce their choices and step up and expose the evil that has captured them. However, history reveals that only a few “whistleblowers” will seize the opportunity. The majority will remain committed to their inevitable destruction. And note that ALL involved will be held accountable. Not only the political “faces” will be accountable but also those who sit ensconced in an assumed safe position (the deep state bureaucrats who think they are beyond accountability).

Listen to the ultimate end for those politically following the playbook of Marx, Engles and Lenin: “The name of the Lord comes…His anger is burning with smoke; His lips are filled with indignation, and His tongue is like a consuming fire; His breath is like an overflowing river…And the Lord will cause His voice of authority to be heard, and the descending of His arm to be seen in fierce anger, and in the flame of a consuming fire… the Lord has a day of vengeance… Say to those with anxious heart, ‘Take courage, fear not. Behold, your God will come with vengeance; the retribution of God will come, but He will save you’.” (The Bible, Isaiah the prophet chapters 30, 34, 35).