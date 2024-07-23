JUSTICE: Furniture Store Must Pay $110k to Manager Fired For Refusing COVID Jab

A woman working as a manager at a Penascola furniture store will receive a six-figure payout after she was wrongly fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to federal court records obtained by The Pensacola News Journal, the unidentified woman will receive $110,000 after she was dismissed by Hank’s Fine Furniture (HFI) for refusing to take the vaccine on account of her religious beliefs.

“HFI will reasonably accommodate employee and prospective employee religious beliefs during all hiring, discipline, and promotion activities as well as when engaging in any activity affecting any other terms and conditions of employment according to the requirements of Title VII (of the Civil Rights Act of 1964),” wrote federal Judge M. Casey Rodgers.

“HFI is permanently enjoined from discriminating against any employee on the basis of religion in violation of Title VII,” she continued.

The company is also required to issue a declaration that it “will not require any employee to violate sincerely held religious beliefs, including those pertaining to vaccinations, as a condition of his/her employment,” while they must also inform employees of their rights under the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

As long reported by The Gateway Pundit, thousands of people lost their jobs across both the public and private sector for refusing to take the COVID vaccine, which turned out to be neither safe nor effective.

While most of those restrictions have now been lifted, some individuals are turning to the courts to protect their legal rights. However, many individuals without the necessary resources to fight back have lost their professions across industries ranging from healthcare all the way through to education.