JUST IN: Police Shoot Suspect Outside RNC Security Perimeter in Milwaukee

Tensions are running high after an out-of-town police officer fatally shot an individual early Tuesday afternoon near the RNC perimeter security in Milwaukee, according to local law enforcement sources, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Brian Steel, president of the Fraternal Order of Police Capitol City Lodge No. 9, confirmed the involvement of Columbus police in the Milwaukee shooting.

The incident occurred approximately 1.2 miles from Fiserv Forum, the primary venue for the RNC, at the intersection of 14th and Vliet Streets.

BREAKING: A source close to police says an officer from Ohio police fatally shot someone near the intersection of Vliet and 13th street. Map below shows the Secret Service security zone, it’s about 3 blocks west from a vehicle checkpoint for the RNC.#RNCConvention2024 pic.twitter.com/QgocjfKWVh — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) July 16, 2024

According to WISN 12 News, witnesses reported that two men were involved in a confrontation in King Park, during which one of the individuals pulled out a knife.

The situation escalated rapidly when a significant number of police officers, including Secret Service agents, responded to the scene. Witnesses claim that the man with the knife was shot by several officers, though official confirmation from police is pending.

WISN reported:

Witnesses say the man with the knife was fired on by numerous officers. This has not yet been confirmed by police. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed if it has responded to the scene, but multiple people have told WISN 12 News the person shot has died. The officers involved in the shooting are not from the Milwaukee Police Department but are from Columbus, Ohio. A statement from the Columbus Fraternal Order of Police says no officers were injured. Police from 63 departments in 24 states and Washington, D.C., along with 44 Wisconsin agencies are in Milwaukee this week for the Republican National Convention. WISN 12 News Political Director Matt Smith talked to Mayor Cavalier Johnson at the RNC who said he was just being briefed on the situation. The incident itself does not appear to be related to the RNC. According to WISN 12 News sources, the police line has been expanded to 17th and Vliet streets.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that “Crowds have been gathering at the scene. More than 100 officers have been seen in the area.”

This story has been updated with additional information.