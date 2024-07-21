JUST IN: Mob of Leftist Protesters Swarm Around White House to Demand that Joe Biden DROP OUT of the 2024 Race – (VIDEO)

Guest Post by: Miriam Judith

The repeated calls to oust Joe Biden as the nominee has culminated in a mob of blue-haired leftists encircling the White House in a plea to get Biden to step down.

There has been a clear split in the Democrat party regarding Biden being the presidential nominee, and the increasing calls to replace him. The party is clearly beginning to panic, as large protests are now taking place right outside the White House, putting massive pressure on the Biden administration to “pass the torch”. However, the brainwashed mob seems to be a little unsure about the messaging…

Users took to the social media platform, X, to share footage of the protesters desperately pleading with Biden to leave his position as the nominee, yet still thanking him at the same time.

In one of the most clownish displays of coping AND seething in recent memory, the crowd can be heard chanting “Hey! Hey! Ho!Ho! Thank you, Joe, it’s time to go.”

JUST IN: Democratic protesters storm the White House to demand that Joe Biden *DROP OUT* of the 2024 racepic.twitter.com/ZXYDd3bJFF — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 20, 2024

One protester’s delusional rant about defeating Donald Trump and the “GOP extremists” in November was also caught on video.

Democrats rally outside the White House pleading for Biden to drop out of the race: “We only have less than 4 months to figure out how to win this election together.”

pic.twitter.com/pePOxRMwFn — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) July 20, 2024

The protest was organized by ‘Pass the Torch’, which bills itself as a “grassroots campaign calling on President Biden to step aside as the nominee for President and support the candidate best able to beat Trump,” according to their X profile. The group is a newly formed Democratic political action committee (PAC).

While their message may be clear: Joe has gotta go – the group’s members seem to be confused about who they would like to be his replacement as many were spotted supporting different candidates. The PAC itself hasn’t officially settled on an endorsement, however, they have unified vitriol towards those dastardly “extremist MAGA Republicans.”

“The threat of a second Trump presidency, extremist MAGA Republicans & their Project 2025 agenda are clear,” the group posted on X.

Because of the lack of direction, some in the crowd went with the obvious plan b and were for Kamala. Just look at that enthusiasm…:

Hit it like rom-pom-pom-pom

Get it hot like Papa John pic.twitter.com/RK8Mb3w578 — David Weigel (@daveweigel) July 20, 2024

Another was for… Marianne Williamson? This NPC needs an update…

This last one just about sums it up. As you can see, this protester’s sign encapsulates the confusion they are all surely feeling as they await their next download of marching orders.

Don’t worry Joe, another qualified and energetic candidate can finish the job you started! #PassTheTorch pic.twitter.com/qoDsNDh9Zg — Delaney Dixon (@delaneydixon94) July 20, 2024

This is getting ugly for Old Joe and the Dems…