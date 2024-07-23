JUST IN: Biden to Deliver Speech From Oval Office Wednesday Evening at 8 PM ET on “What Lies Ahead”

Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race on Sunday.

Joe Biden Wednesday evening at 8 PM ET will address the nation from the Oval Office on “what lies ahead” amid speculation he is terminal.

“Tomorrow evening at 8 PM ET, I will address the nation from the Oval Office on what lies ahead, and how I will finish the job for the American people,” Biden said on X Tuesday morning.

Joe Biden abruptly canceled NINE trips and extended his stay at his Rehoboth Beach house after he dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday.

We still have no proof of life.

Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race on Sunday in an announcement on X.

We still haven’t seen a photo or video of Joe Biden. The last time we saw Biden, he was struggling to get into his motorcade last Wednesday after his ‘Covid’ diagnosis.

WATCH:

Biden’s next trip is tentatively scheduled for July 31.

Joe Biden on Monday *allegedly* called in to his former campaign headquarters before Kamala Harris delivered remarks.

It sounds like a pre-recorded audio of Biden reassuring campaign staffers that he’s still alive and kicking.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

