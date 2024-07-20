Jupiter, Florida Man Arrested Friday After Making Deadly Threats Against President Trump, J.D. Vance and Their Daughters

68-year-old Jupiter, Florida resident Michael Wiseman was arrested this week for making threats against President Trump, Senator J.D. Vance, and their children on Facebook.

Wiseman’s threats were allegedly made on his Facebook account. According to the police investigation, he made several threats against Trump and Vance, who were recently nominated as the Republican candidates for President and Vice President, respectively.

In a press release issued by Deputy Chief Michael Barbera, the JPD provided the following details:

On Friday, July 19, the Jupiter Police Department arrested Michael M. Wiseman on charges of Written Threats to Kill after an investigation found that the suspect had made written threats on social media against former President Donald Trump and Senator J.D. Vance and their families. JPD was alerted to the threats through multiple online crime tips as well as residents who expressed their concern in person. After investigating the reports and the suspect’s Facebook account, JPD detectives found that Wiseman had made multiple threats against Trump and Vance, who earlier this week became the Republican nominees for President and Vice President, respectively. Threats were also made concerning bodily harm to members of the Trump and Vance families. JPD coordinated the investigation with the United States Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office. JPD officers took Wiseman into custody without incident.

