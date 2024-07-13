Jon Stewart Suggests Joe Biden Couldn’t Get Hired as a Cashier at Home Depot (VIDEO)

Jon Stewart recently participated in a video discussion with some fellow progressives and suggested that based on Biden’s performance in the debate, he couldn’t even get hired as a cashier at Home Depot.

Stewart in in the camp of leftists who want to replace Biden with someone else as the Democrat nominee.

His comments about Biden are surprisingly honest.

The Daily Caller reports:

‘Stop Gaslighting’: Jon Stewart Confronts CNN Commentator Claiming Biden Is Just ‘Old’ Daily Show” host Jon Stewart accused CNN political commentator Bakari Sellers of “gaslighting” by insisting President Joe Biden’s issue is age rather than his cognitive ability during a Thursday podcast. Many Democrats have been calling for Biden to withdraw from the presidential race following his debate performance against former President Donald Trump, which prompted concerns about the president’s cognitive ability. Stewart told Sellers on “The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart” that the commentator is not being forthright by suggesting Biden’s problem is simply “age” rather than “cognitive decline.” “I think that you are soft-selling the more fundamental aspect of people viewing somebody who, I’ll be perfectly honest with you, I don’t know of a job interview that you could have gone on and delivered the performance that was delivered by Joe Biden and gotten a job,” Stewart told Sellers. “And I’m not talking about the presidency; I’m talking about like cashier at Home Depot, like a job that you would not think, ‘Okay, that is the hardest job in the entire world.’”

Watch the clip below:

Jon Stewart "suddenly" sees the light and says that Biden wouldn't be able to be "a cashier at Home Depot" let alone be the president. pic.twitter.com/wgFsJlETFv — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 12, 2024

You can watch a longer clip below. This video is cued to start at the right point, just press play.

This conflict is only going to get worse for Democrats.