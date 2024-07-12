Joe Biden’s Advisors ‘BEAT THE SH*T OUT OF’ White House Staff to Keep Them Quiet About Joe Biden’s Declining Condition (VIDEO)

A top Democrat has accused Joe Biden’s advisors of threatening to “beat the shit out” of White House staff who stray from the official narrative regarding Joe Biden’s health.

During an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, MJ Lee discussed the fallout from a recent presidential debate that left many Democrats alarmed.

“You know, one thing that we have heard so consistently since that CNN debate some two weeks ago was how shocked Democrats across the board were by the president’s performance and seeing him be so halting and dazed at moments on that debate stage,” Lee said according to Mediate.

“You know, we talked to a lot of folks who said, ‘Of course we know that he has aged. Of course, we had seen some signs, especially over the last year, of his decline in terms of his physical stamina, his mental clarity.’ But that version of the president that we saw on the debate stage, they said was basically unrecognizable.”

Lee went on to explain that much of the blame is being directed at the president’s inner circle of advisors and family members.

“And what my colleagues and I have really reported on is there is a lot of anger and the blame that is being placed on the inner circle of advisers and family members around the president and what these people say is this really painstakingly choreographed and stage managed daily operations at the White House around the president that is set up, specifically designed to prevent the public from often seeing the president in these extended unscripted settings,” she said.

“And one thing that many of the folks that we spoke with that they are so furious about is this idea that when people have gone to these inner circle of advisers around the president to express some of these concerns, that they were not taken seriously or really brushed aside,” Lee added.

One top Democrat, speaking on condition of anonymity, revealed to Lee that Biden’s advisors oppose anyone who dares deviate from the official narrative, and “beat the sh*t out of them.”

“This is what one top Democrat told me, they said, “Everyone who expresses any level of suspicion or contrary views, they call everyone, and they beat the shit out of them and say stay on message.” Now, it is not just the inner circle of advisers that is getting a lot of this heat. It is also members of the president’s family who of course have been up there, really standing by the president’s decision to so far stay in this race,” said Lee.

WATCH: