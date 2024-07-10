Joe Biden Goes Rogue at Union Meeting, Grabs the Mic and Starts Rambling Before Feed Abruptly Cuts! (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Wednesday dropped by a meeting of national union leaders at the AFL-CIO headquarters in DC.

There was no enthusiasm for Biden at the union meeting (even though they were paid to be there). It had a ‘funeral-like’ atmosphere.

“I think of you as my domestic NATO — not a joke,” Biden said.

“I said I’m going to be the most pro-union president in American history,” Biden said. “Well guess what? I am.”

As usual, Biden was incoherently rambling about a bunch of different topics.

At one point Biden went off-script in an attempt to be relatable and it went down hill from there.

“You know, I come from a household with a three-bedroom – we weren’t poor, but we didn’t have anything left over at the end of the month and uh, you know, three-bedroom house, four kids, grandpop lived with us…” Biden said.

“I look back now and wonder how my dad handled those thin walls,” Biden said.

Biden wasn’t finished after he wrapped up his remarks. He went rogue, grabbed the microphone and started rambling about DEI before the feed abruptly cut.

“More minorities! More women! More labor! I’m serious! Think about it! That’s who we are! That’s why we’re strong! That’s why we’re diverse!” Biden shouted before the feed abruptly cut.

Biden’s handlers herded the press out of the room as Biden rambled about DEI.

This is what happens when Biden speaks without a teleprompter.

WATCH: