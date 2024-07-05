Jerome Corsi on Theories Surrounding Archbishop Viganò’s Excommunication

Yesterday, on July 4th, the day we celebrate American independence, the Vatican excommunicated Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò for his refusal to submit to the authority of Pope Francis [aka, Jorge Mario Bergoglio]. The move opens the door for the left’s radical sexual theories to displace the traditional Catholic Church view that marriage is a sacrament for one man to marry one woman to procreate children raised by both parents through a traditionally moral Christian education.

Archbishop Viganò, a strong defender of the traditional Catholic Church liturgy and theology, had refused to appear before the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith to defend himself against charges that he was guilty of heresy because he refused to accept the dictates of Vatican II, a Catholic Church council that in 1962 eliminated the Latin mass and introduced progressive values into what then Pope John XXIII considered a “modernized” Catholic Church.

In a bold statement entitled “J’Accuse,” [“I Accuse”], named after the famous open letter that author Émile Zola published in the 1898 in the newspaper L’Aurore accusing the president of France of antisemitism in wrongly convicting Alfred Dreyfus, Viganò turned the tables on the leftist Argentinian pope Bergoglio, accusing him of bringing LGBTQ+ queer critical gender theory into Catholic orthodoxy.

Archbishop Viganò statement made clear his conviction that Vatican II and Bergolio are the forces of the “Deep Church,” intentionally causing a schism in the Catholic Church by implementing the agenda of the globalist elite. In “J’Accuse,” Archbishop Viganò wrote:

“Because the true project of the New World Order—to which Bergoglio is enslaved and from which he draws his legitimacy from the powerful of the world—is an essentially Satanic project, in which the work of the Creation of the Father, the Redemption of the Son, and the Santification of the Holy Spirit is hated, erased and counterfeited by the simia Dei [in English, “Monkey God”] and his servants.”

Archbishop Viganò stressed that the true Catholic Church “does not dialogue with Satan: She fights him.”

Specifically, Archbishop Viganò attacked Pope Francis’s “Synodal Process” through which Bergoglio is trying to wedge the LGBTQ+ gender dystopia into Catholic Church theology. Synods are meetings groups of Catholic Bishops hold with Catholics. Bergoglio has charged the Synods to “listen” to the Catholic faithful to advance Vatican II’s modernization of the Catholic Church. Synods aim to listen to “marginalized minorities” to “include” neo-Marxist views, emulating the DEI (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion) movement in the USA. The ultimate goal is to establish “a more meaningful dialogue, reducing the tensions between belonging to the Church and their own loving relationships, such as: remarried divorcees, single parents, people living in polygamous marriage, LGBTQ people, etc.”

Bergolio’s decision to excommunicate Archbishop Viganó will likely reignite the controversy whether as pope he has been vigilant to expel Catholic clerics guilty of homosexual relations with seminarians and pedophilia with altar boys. Archbishop Viganó has been a harsh critic of the Vatican for many years regarding the severity and consequences of priest sexual abuses within the Catholic Church.

Dr. Corsi’s most recent book is his second book on the JFK assassination: David Mantik, M.D., Ph.D. and Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. The Assassination of President John F. Kennedy: The Final Analysis: Forensic Analysis of the JFK Autopsy X-Rays Proves Two Headshots from the Front and One from the Rear. Since 2004, Jerome R. Corsi has published over 30 books on economics, history, and politics, including two #1 New York Times bestsellers. In 1972, he received his Ph.D. from the Department of Government at Harvard University. His book, Volume I, in his Great Awakening Trilogy, The Truth About Energy, Global Warming, and Climate Change: Exposing Climate Lies in an Age of Disinformation, received highly positive reviews from prominent climate scientists and professional meteorologists. Volume II, The Truth About Neo-Marxism, Cultural Maoism, and Anarchy: Exposing Woke Insanity in an Age of Disinformation, was published in August 2023. Dr. Corsi has resumed podcasting on his new website TheTruthCentral.com.