Jaw-Dropper! Trump Leads Kamala 64% to 29% in Latest Poll – Up 10 Pts. in PA… Up 30 Pts in AZ… Up 40 Pts in GA!

Well this wasn’t supposed to happen!

Joe Biden aborted his presidential campaign on Sunday. Later in the day, Democrat elites anointed Kamala Harris as the new puppet candidate.

This was effectively a successful coup of the Biden campaign. And, the American public has seen no signs of Joe Biden since the Twitter X announcement was posted on Sunday.

Following the news, Miss Word Salad, Kamala Harris traveled to Wilmington, Delaware to check out her new campaign headquarters. The Democrat elites already scrubbed the place of any mention of Old Joe Biden.

Democrats wasted no time scrubbing Biden's name off the wall of his own campaign HQ after their undemocratic coup to force him off the ballot pic.twitter.com/OjtVrzMNkY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 22, 2024

Now this…

The polling does not look good for Miss Word Salad.

Trump is trouncing Kamala in the latest Polymarket polls.

Trump is up 64 percent to 29 percent!

And in the battleground states it’s not any better.

Trump is up 10 Pts. in Pennsylvania… Up 30 Pts in Arizona… Up 40 Pts in Georgia!

Pennsylvania: Trump 55-45%

Wisconsin: Trump 55-45%

Michigan: Trump 53-47%

Arizona – Trump 65-35%

Nevada – Trump 65-35%

Georgia – Trump 70-30%

North Carolina – Trump 71-29%

This is just brutal!