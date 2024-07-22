Jaw-Dropper! Trump Leads Kamala 64% to 29% in Latest Poll – Up 10 Pts. in PA… Up 30 Pts in AZ… Up 40 Pts in GA!

by

Well this wasn’t supposed to happen!

Joe Biden aborted his presidential campaign on Sunday. Later in the day, Democrat elites anointed Kamala Harris as the new puppet candidate.

This was effectively a successful coup of the Biden campaign.  And, the American public has seen no signs of Joe Biden since the Twitter X announcement was posted on Sunday.

Following the news, Miss Word Salad, Kamala Harris traveled to Wilmington, Delaware to check out her new campaign headquarters.  The Democrat elites already scrubbed the place of any mention of Old Joe Biden.

Now this…
The polling does not look good for Miss Word Salad.

Trump is trouncing Kamala in the latest Polymarket polls.

Trump is up 64 percent to 29 percent!

And in the battleground states it’s not any better.

Trump is up 10 Pts. in Pennsylvania… Up 30 Pts in Arizona… Up 40 Pts in Georgia!

Pennsylvania: Trump 55-45%
Wisconsin: Trump 55-45%
Michigan: Trump 53-47%
Arizona – Trump 65-35%
Nevada – Trump 65-35%
Georgia – Trump 70-30%
North Carolina – Trump 71-29%

This is just brutal!

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.