Jamal Trulove Tells How He Was Framed with Murder and Kamala Harris Sat in Back of the Courtroom and Laughed (VIDEO)

Jamal Trulove framed by police and convicted of murder in 2010. He was then sentenced to prison for 50 years and served six years before his conviction was overturned in 2014.

Recently, a video made the rounds of Jamal telling how Kamala Harris sat in the courtroom and laughed after he was sentenced to prison for 50 years. Jamal did not think it was funny.

Jamal Trulove: In 2008, I was framed for murder and wrongfully convicted by the office of Kamala Harris, sentenced 50 to life in prison. It took me five and a half years to ultimately get back into trial due to prosecutorial misconduct. And it took me another year to go to my second trial, to which I was vindicated by a jury of my peers. When I got convicted, Kamala Harris was in the courtroom when I got sentenced 50 to life in prison. Kamala Harris courtroom when I look back and I seen her, she was smiling, and she did that stupid ass laugh that she do right now. This sh*t ain’t funny.

As The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2020, Kamala Harris attempted to keep black men locked up for cheap labor.

Some things never change.

According to her own father Kamala Harris’s ancestors were slave owners in Jamaica.

They even had names.

Here are the names of the 200+ slaves owned by Kamala Harris’ ancestor Hamilton Brown in Jamaica in 1817. One of the largest planters in Jamaica, Brown now has a town named after him, Brown’s Town pic.twitter.com/6QnBpEQyez — Dinesh D’Souza (@DineshDSouza) August 12, 2020

And Kamala was a chip off the old block.

Back in February 2019 Jackie Kucinich at The Daily Beast wrote about Kamala Harris’s Attorney General office keeping inmates locked up so the state could use them for cheap labor.

Just like slavers.

The Daily Beast reported:

Ordered to reduce the population of California’s overcrowded prisons, lawyers from then-California Attorney General Kamala Harris’ office made the case that some non-violent offenders needed to stay incarcerated or else the prison system would lose a source of cheap labor. In 2011, the Supreme Court ruled in Brown v. Plata that California’s prisons were so overcrowded that they violated the Constitution’s prohibition of cruel and unusual punishment. Three years later, in early 2014, the state was ordered to allow non-violent, second time offenders who have served half of their sentence to be eligible for parole. By September 2014, plaintiffs in the class-action lawsuit were back in court, accusing California of slow-walking the process, which lawyers for Harris’ office denied. According to court filings, lawyers for the state said California met benchmarks, and argued that if certain potential parolees were given a faster track out of prison, it would negatively affect the prison’s labor programs, including one that allowed certain inmates to fight California’s wildfires for about $2 a day. “Extending 2-for-1 credits to all minimum custody inmates at this time would severely impact fire camp participation—a dangerous outcome while California is in the middle of a difficult fire season and severe drought,” lawyers for Harris wrote in the filing, noting that the fire camp program required physical fitness in addition to a level of clearance that allowed the felon to be offsite. Not only that, they noted, draining the prisons of “minimum custody inmates” would deplete the labor force both internally and in local communities where low-level, non-violent offenders worked for pennies on the dollar collecting trash and tending to city parks. A federal three-judge panel ordered both sides to confer about the plaintiffs’ demands, and the state agreed to extend the 2-for-1 credits to all eligible minimum security prisoners.

This is the Democrat Party’s nominee for VP.

And this video by far left VICE was released back in October 2019 as Kamala’s presidential campaign was swirling down the toilet.

According to VICE — Back when she was San Francisco D.A., U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, now a presidential contender and a self-described “progressive prosecutor,” cost the city of San Francisco millions of dollars and cost Jamal Trulove more than six years of his life. Harris allowed the people working under her to pursue a murder charge against Trulove that was ultimately overturned by an appeals court. Harris has yet to account for this incident.