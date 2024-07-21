It’s Happening: Alex Soros Calls For Democrat Party to Unite Around Kamala Harris

Shortly after Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 Presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee, Alex Soros, the son of billionaire philanthropist George Soros, also supported Kamala Harris as Biden’s replacement.

Alex Soros, who chairs the Board of Directors of the Open Society Foundations, wrote in a post on X, “It’s time for us all to unite around Kamala Harris and beat Donald Trump.”

Soros continued, “She is the best and most qualified candidate we have.”

“Long live the American Dream!” concluded Soros.

Take a look:

Moments after Joe Biden announced he had dropped out, Alex Soros wrote a tribute to Biden.

Per Alex Soros:

I write this with a heavy heart. Joe Biden is a patriot, a man who has always worked to unite America and stand for the dignity and well being of all Americans.

He has done more in four years than most could dream to accomplish in eight. He will be remembered as an American hero because he is.

Thank you POTUS for your service.

Photo of author
Anthony Scott

You can email Anthony Scott here, and read more of Anthony Scott's articles here.

 

