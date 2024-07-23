Insurrection! Far-Left Protestors Infiltrate House Office Building – 20,000 Protestors Expected to Shut Down Capitol Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Why aren’t these insurrectionists being thrown into the DC gulag?

Protestors with “Jewish Voice for Peace” wearing, “Jews say stop arming Israel” t-shirts and signs infiltrated the Cannon House Office Building on Tuesday.

10,000 to 20,000 far-left protestors are expected to shut down the Capitol on Wednesday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.

“Why are these people not being prosecuted the same way J6 protestors have been?” GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday.

10-20K expected tomorrow.

Fox 5 DC reported: