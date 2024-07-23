Insurrection! Far-Left Protestors Infiltrate House Office Building – 20,000 Protestors Expected to Shut Down Capitol Tomorrow (VIDEO)

Why aren’t these insurrectionists being thrown into the DC gulag?
Protestors with “Jewish Voice for Peace” wearing, “Jews say stop arming Israel” t-shirts and signs infiltrated the Cannon House Office Building on Tuesday.
10,000 to 20,000 far-left protestors are expected to shut down the Capitol on Wednesday to protest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington.
“Why are these people not being prosecuted the same way J6 protestors have been?” GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Tuesday.
WATCH:
Pro-Hamas insurrectionists have infiltrated the Cannon House Office Building once again.
10-20K expected tomorrow.
— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) July 23, 2024
Fox 5 DC reported:
A group of demonstrators from Jewish Voice for Peace took to the Cannon Rotunda on Capitol Hill Tuesday afternoon, wearing red shirts with the message “Jews say stop arming Israel.”
The protest coincided with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Congress this week.
According to Jewish Voice for Peace, around 400 American Jews participated in the sit-in.
They chanted while occupying the Cannon House Office Building’s floor for over an hour. Their action was aimed at urging the government to stop funding what they described as genocide.
A source from the office of Rep. Dan Kildee, a Democrat from Michigan, told Fox News that staff and interns barricaded themselves in their offices, which were close to the demonstration.