INSIDE JOB: Secret Service Would Not Allow Communications with Local Police Until AFTER Trump was Shot – Police Spotted Suspect 90 Minutes Before Shooting

Members of the local SWAT team assigned to protect former President Donald Trump at his rally on July 13 have revealed that they had no contact with the Secret Service prior to an assassination attempt on the former president.

The shooting occurred on July 13 when a would-be assassin opened fire at Trump while he was addressing supporters.

During an exclusive interview with ABC News’ senior investigative correspondent Aaron Katersky, the officers detailed how a lack of communication and planning failures led to a critical delay in identifying and neutralizing the threat.

“They told us they had no communication with the Secret Service until after the gunfire started. This SWAT team saw the shooter. They recognized him as suspicious, even took pictures of him,” Katersky reported.

“None of the concerns, though, had a chance of reaching decision-makers before Trump took the stage because of what these men and women described as failures of planning and communication,” he added.

Jason Woods, the lead sharpshooter of the SWAT team in Beaver County, expressed his frustration.

“We were supposed to get a face-to-face briefing with the Secret Service snipers whenever they arrived, and that never happened,” Woods said.

“So I think that that was probably a pivotal point where I started thinking things were wrong because that never happened and we had no communication with the Secret Service,” he added.

Max Evans posted this incredible video.

Security personnel spotted the killer Thomas Crooks 90 minutes before he murdered one man and injured three others including President Trump.

Then they let Trump on the stage knowing the suspect had not been detained.

Former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was also in charge during January 6 when all of the Secret Service text messages were deleted “accidentally.”

And then she allowed lax security for President Donald Trump that almost cost him his life.