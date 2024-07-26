Influential House Democrat Breaks Rank, Says He Is ‘Absolutely Not’ Committed to Kamala Harris

The lying ghouls in the establishment media have spent days manufacturing artificial enthusiasm for Vice President Kamala Harris.

A handful of Democrats, however, seem to realize that their new presumptive 2024 presidential nominee comes with serious problems.

According to Axios, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden of Maine, co-chair of the centrist Blue Dog Coalition, has “absolutely not” committed to supporting Harris.

Golden represents Maine’s 2nd Congressional District. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Donald Trump won that district by more than seven percentage points.

On Thursday, Golden joined five other Democrats in voting to condemn Harris’ handing of the border crisis.

Afterward, Golden told Axios that he was “going to wait and see what she puts forward and what her vision for the future of the country is.”

Axios also noted that Democratic Sen. Jon Tester of deep-red Montana has not ruled out an alternative nominee.

“We’re in the middle of the process,” Tester told reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not over yet.”

Of course, if Golden and Tester hope for a moderate “vision” from Harris, they should not hold their breath. After all, moderates have no place in a Democratic Party that has morphed into an amalgam of woke corporatism, race-based Marxism, open-borders globalism, child sacrifice and war profiteering.

Apart from her radical ideas, Harris enters the general election campaign with three major problems. In a healthy society with a free and unbiased press, any one of the three would disqualify her.

First, millions of Americans have already made up their minds about the vice president. And they find her a totally unserious person.

For instance, Wednesday on the social media platform X, Canadian author and professor Gad Saad spoke for those millions of Americans when he described Harris as “a vacuous, lobotomized, shallow, inauthentic imbecile” who “knows nothing” and “has used every non-meritocratic tool to climb the political career.”

Let me try to be as diplomatic and restrained as I can:@kamalaharris is a vacuous, lobotomized, shallow, inauthentic imbecile. She knows nothing. She has achieved nothing. She has used every non-meritocratic tool to climb the political career. She is a racist; she is… https://t.co/Gk4I4lOxaV — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) July 25, 2024

Second, neither Harris nor her surrogates seem capable of communicating in any language other than condescension.

The vice president, of course, has a history of saying dumb things and talking down to people smarter than her.

In that respect, however, Harris has nothing on her ideological stormtroopers in the establishment media. On Tuesday, in fact, the repellent Joy Reid of MSNBC tried to manipulate black voters into supporting Harris because, Reid said, doing so would mean that they did not look crazy, weird, lonely or disconnected from the culture.

Finally, there’s a problem with dishonesty surrounding Harris.

In recent days, the establishment media has worked overtime in an attempt to rewrite history by claiming that the vice president never filled the role of “border czar.”

But social media told a different story.

Thursday on X, a devastating NewsBusters video began circulating, showing establishment media talking heads alternately referring to Harris as “border czar” and then denying it.

They cannot stop lying.

The media did this in 2016 and 2020 and they’re doing it now in 2024 for Kamala Harris. – Report on a true story that is bad for the Democrat candidate & say it’s false. – Debate comes, Trump will use the true topic (Border Czar) against Harris. – Harris will then cite all the… pic.twitter.com/DefbXLwJgP — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 25, 2024

Furthermore, Harris cannot run from her complicity in Democrats’ cover-up of President Joe Biden’s cognitive decline.

Surely Golden has recognized these problems with Harris, all of which leave him and other moderate Democrats politically vulnerable.

Most other Democrats, however, seem not to have noticed. Perhaps we should wait until after Harris officially secures the nomination to give them the news.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.