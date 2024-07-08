“I’m Not Bad at What I Do!” – Angry Joe Biden Shouts at MSNBC’s Mika and Joe Like a Cognitively Declining Madman (AUDIO)

by

Joe Biden called into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” hosted by Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough on Monday morning and ranted like a madman.

Left-wing media outlets like The New York Times are calling for Biden to drop out of the 2024 race after his poor debate performance.

Top Democrat lawmakers from both chambers are calling for Biden to step down.

So far Biden has remained defiant and vowed to stay in the race.

Biden sounded like a madman losing his power during a call into MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” on Monday morning as elites push for Kamala Harris to replace him.

“Have you been tested for any age-related illnesses … that might explain having a night like that where you couldn’t finish sentences!?” Mika Brzezinski asked Biden.

“I’ve been testing myself! … It drives me NUTS people talking about this!” Biden said.

WATCH:

“I’m not bad at what I do!” Biden said defending himself.

WATCH:

Joe Biden rambled like a cognitively declining madman losing his power!

AUDIO:

At one point Biden issued somewhat of a veiled threat after Mika asked him about his disastrous debate performance.

“How can you assure the American people that you won’t have another night like the one you did in Atlanta?” Mika asked Biden.

“How can you assure you’re gonna be on, on, you know — fate’s not gonna intervene on your way to go to work tomorrow?” Biden said.

Yikes!

WATCH:

Angry Joe shouted at Mika and Scarborough.

“I’m here for two reasons, pal!” Biden shouted. “Come on! Give me a break! Watch! Watch!”

“Challenge me at the convention!” Biden said.

AUDIO:

