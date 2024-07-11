Illegal Immigrant Accused of Drunkenly Killing a 6-Year-Old Girl in Alabama

An illegal immigrant from Honduras faces charges after a 6-year-old girl was killed in an Alabama car accident.

The incident took place shortly after 3 a.m. Monday in Baldwin County, according to WEAR-TV.

Zelvin Pavon-Gomez, 25, of Summerdale, has been arrested.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has put a hold on Gomez, which means it wants him released into its custody due to his immigration status.


Chief Assistant District Attorney Teresa Heinz said Gomez, whose native country is Honduras,  is in America illegally, according to WKRG-TV.

According to Heinz, Gomez’s blood alcohol was .22 when it was taken three hours after the accident.

The University of Toledo noted that is almost three times the legal limit, and would leave a person in a dazed and confused state.

At the time of the crash, the vehicle in which Gomez and the daughter of his girlfriend were riding was traveling at 68 mph in a 45 mph zone, WKRG reported.

The vehicle left the road, crashed into a fence and rolled over.

Initially, Gomez was charged with driving under the influence and first-degree assault.

WKRG reported that it was told the crash happened after an argument in which the mother of the victim and a dog left the vehicle.

According to WALA-TV, the 6-year-old was critically injured in the accident and later passed away, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Tuesday.

The ALEA said the girl was not in a child safety seat or other restraint at the time of the crash and was ejected from the 2003 GMC Yukon when it crashed.

After her death, manslaughter was added to the charges facing Gomez.

Gomez, was also injured in the accident. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment before being put in the Baldwin County Jail.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

The Western Journal

You can email Jack Davis, The Western Journal here, and read more of Jack Davis, The Western Journal's articles here.

 

