Illegal Alien Charged in Rape of Disabled Child in Boston OUT OF JAIL After Leftist Judge Releases Him on $500 Bail

Joe Biden’s America.

Cory Alvarez, the Haitian man arrested for raping a 15-year-old disabled girl at a migrant hotel in Massachusetts earlier this year was just released from jail on $500 bail!

A leftist judge in the Plymouth Superior Court fought the District Attorney and released the dangerous child rapist to the streets.

Alvarez was ordered to wear an ankle monitor as a condition of his release, but since Boston is a sanctuary city, federal officials don’t have control over his whereabouts.

The 26-year-old was arrested and charged with child rape at a hotel used to house Joe Biden’s ‘migrants’ and illegal aliens.

A grand jury recently indicted Alvarez on one count each of Aggravated Rape of a Child with 10 Year Age Difference and Rape of a Child by Force.

Man Accused Of Child Rape In Migrant Shelter Indicted pic.twitter.com/lobpqUZ88y — DA Tim Cruz (@PlymouthCtyDAO) May 21, 2024

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin, Alvarez came to the US on Biden’s parole program for Haitians which allowed him to fly into JFK airport in New York City in June 2023.

“We’re told that ICE has now filed a detainer on 26-year-old Cory B. Alvarez with local authorities, & that he had a sponsor listed in New Jersey as part of his parole,” Bill Melugin said.

“The Biden admin’s controversial CHNV parole program allows up to 30,000 Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans, and Venezuelans to fly into the U.S. after they’ve supposedly been vetted and have a sponsor in the U.S. The recipients typically receive two year “humanitarian parole” grants, which allow them to apply for work authorization and live in the U.S. According to CBP data, at least 138,000 Haitians have been brought to the U.S. since the start of the Biden admin’s program in January 2023,” Melugin said.

Alvarez was released on $500 bail!

