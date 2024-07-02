“If I Was Biden I’d Hurry Up and Have Trump Murdered” – BBC Presenter Sparks Outrage After Calling for Murder of President Trump

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch sparked outrage on Monday after he called for the murder of President Donald Trump on Twitter-X.
Aaronovitch, who has since deleted his call for murder from X, called on Joe Biden to “Hurry Up” and “have Trump murdered.”
Don’t forget, it is the left that ALWAYS attacks the right for being violent and dangerous. And it is ALWAYS projection.
David Aaronovitch defended his call for murder before he deleted his tweets.
Via Thomas Musket.
Aaronovitch is a presenter of BBC Radio’s 4’s Briefing Room.
David Aaronovitch was reportedly raised by atheists whose “faith was Marxism.”
David Aaronovitch https://t.co/BmIUljAMc6 pic.twitter.com/rgjjpWxzJZ
— Saint (@Wh0reSmack) July 2, 2024
The Express reported:
A top BBC presenter has sparked fury today after tweeting that President Joe Biden should have Donald Trump ‘murdered.’
David Aaronovitch, who presents Radio 4’s Briefing Room show, took to X/Twitter shortly after 5 pm and said: “If I was Biden I’d hurry up and have Trump murdered on the basis that he is a threat to America’s security #SCOTUS.”
The hashtag suggests his wild opinion was sparked by the ruling from the Supreme Court today, which ruled that former presidents have absolute immunity from prosecution for their official acts.
The post from Mr Aaronovitch sparked instant backlash from those who saw it, with many pointing out an egregious breach of the corporation’s rules around employee impartiality.
Responding to journalist Jack Montgomery who accused him of “Trump derangement syndrome”, Mr Aaronovitch doubled down and lashed out, replying: “Did you see the Supreme Court ruling Jack? Or were you too busy with your head up Nigel Farage’s derriere?”
…An hour after posting the tweet, he told one critic that the post was “satirical and based on today’s 6-3 ruling on presidential immunity.”
Mr Aaronovitch finally deleted the post after around 90 minutes, tweeting: “There is now a far right pile-on suggesting that my tweet about the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity is an incitement to violence when it’s plainly a satire.