“If I Was Biden I’d Hurry Up and Have Trump Murdered” – BBC Presenter Sparks Outrage After Calling for Murder of President Trump

BBC presenter David Aaronovitch sparked outrage on Monday after he called for the murder of President Donald Trump on Twitter-X.

Aaronovitch, who has since deleted his call for murder from X, called on Joe Biden to “Hurry Up” and “have Trump murdered.”

Don’t forget, it is the left that ALWAYS attacks the right for being violent and dangerous. And it is ALWAYS projection.

David Aaronovitch defended his call for murder before he deleted his tweets.

Via Thomas Musket.



Aaronovitch is a presenter of BBC Radio’s 4’s Briefing Room.

David Aaronovitch was reportedly raised by atheists whose “faith was Marxism.”

The Express reported: