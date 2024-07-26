Identity Politics Backfire: Woman Supporting Kamala Harris ‘Because She is a Black Woman’ Gets Schooled with a Brutal Reality Check

In a heated discussion on the latest episode of his podcast, content creator Anton Daniels confronted the troubling implications of identity politics when a guest openly admitted she would vote for Vice President Kamala Harris solely because she is a black woman.

During the episode, Paige of the Pressher Podcast said she’s voting for Kamala, saying, “I’m going to just be real honest with this. She’s a black woman.”

You could see the disappointment in the room when Paige said that she’s only voting Kamala because of identity politics.

The admission elicited an immediate reaction from Daniels, who challenged her reasoning. “Is it only because she’s a black woman?” he pressed.

Paige’s straightforward answer set the stage for a passionate rebuttal from Daniels, who laid out a litany of criticisms against Harris’s record. He pointed out the current state of the economy, ongoing border crises, and the failed policies that have plagued major cities across America because of Democrats.

Below is an excerpt from the interview:

Anton Daniels: Let me ask your question. Would you vote for [Kamala]? Paige: Yeah. Anton Daniels: Why? Paige: I’m going to just be real honest with this. She’s a black woman. Anton Daniels: Hold on. Is it only because she’s a black woman? Paige: Yeah. Anton Daniels: Do you not see how that’s a bad idea? Paige: Elaborate. Anton Daniels: Okay, so we’re in three proxy wars with some of the most powerful leaders in the world. She failed at the border, where we have an estimation of 15 to 20 million people illegally entering this country. That is literally overtaking and bankrupting Chicago to the tune of over $400 million per year, and they are in a deficit. Oakland is going out of business. San Francisco, ditto. California, $65 billion deficit. New York, they’re literally cutting trash collection, making them the rattiest, dirtiest city, and they’re using resources for free health care and free hotels to the tune of $600 a day. They’re literally taking over your schools, and your taxes are going to fund a migrant crisis. She was supposed to be in charge of this. We have a failing economy. Every single day, I see people on the internet talking about $30 an hour being the new minimum wage because inflation is out of control. At one point, it was almost 10%, depending on the city. She has no policy, no record to stand on. One of the biggest things she did in her career was lock up more black men than ever before. But we’re sitting here and voting her into office on identity politics. The very person she served under as Vice President of the United States, she called him racist during a debate, which shows you how fake she is. The only thing we can stand on from a policy perspective is whether or not she’s black and a woman? We did that during the Obama administration, and he didn’t do anything for black people. As a matter of fact, you all complain because the only group he really stood for was the alphabet community, and that’s his landmark achievement. So the only thing we have to stand on is identity politics. That didn’t work with Tiffany Henyard in Dolton, Illinois. It didn’t work with Karen Bass. It didn’t work with Lori Lightfoot in Chicago. It didn’t work with Brandon Johnson, who took over her position in Chicago. It didn’t work with Andre Dickens in Atlanta. It didn’t work with Eric Adams in New York. It doesn’t work across the country. Every single Democratic city is a hellhole. And we’re still talking about identity politics?”

