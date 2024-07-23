Hydrothermal Explosion at Yellowstone Causes Tourists to Panic, Park Officials Close Biscuit Basin (VIDEO)

by

Yellowstone National Park reported a hydrothermal explosion at the Biscuit Basin at Yellow Stone National Park.

Videos of the explosion show a hydrothermal explosion at the Biscuit Basin, which caused tourists to run in panic.

One video filmed by a park visitor shows a sizeable dark explosion causing debris to fly over a hundred feet in the air.

The National Park Service has reported no injuries and is investigating what led to the hydrothermal explosion.

WATCH:

The aftermath:

Per The National Park Service:

On Tuesday, July 23, at about 10:19 a.m., a localized hydrothermal explosion occurred near Sapphire Pool in Biscuit Basin, located just north of Old Faithful.

Biscuit Basin, including the parking lot and boardwalks, are temporarily closed for safety reasons. The Grand Loop Road remains open.

No injuries were reported and the extent of damage is unknown at this time.
Park staff and staff from USGS will monitor conditions and reopen the area once deemed safe. No other monitoring data show changes in the Yellowstone region.

Today’s explosion does not reflect a change in the volcanic system, which remains at normal background levels of activity.

