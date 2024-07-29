Hundreds of Communists March in Philadelphia (VIDEO)

On Sunday, hundreds of Communists marched in the city of Philadephia.

In a clip uploaded by the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA), hundreds of Communists were seen waving Communist flags while marching in the streets of Philadephia.

RCA wrote on X, “Say hello to America’s communist generation.”

In a separate post, the group wrote, “Join the party that will overthrow capitalism in our lifetime.”

Per Business Today:

On Sunday, the newly-formed Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA) held their inaugural Congress in Philadelphia, marking the establishment of their American chapter of the Revolutionary Communists coordination, a global movement active in multiple countries. Following the Congress, approximately 500 RCA members marched through Philadelphia streets, displaying red flags adorned with the hammer and sickle symbol. The demonstration garnered widespread attention on social media, including condemnation from high-profile figures such as Elon Musk, CEO of X and Tesla. Musk, with an estimated net worth of $238 billion according to Forbes, shared one of the protest videos with an exclamation mark, underscoring his disapproval. The RCA is affiliated with the Revolutionary Communist International, which spans at least 12 nations. The group’s platform calls for the complete dismantling of capitalism, advocating for a vision of “material superabundance” and opposing what it describes as the “artificial scarcity” of profit-driven systems. The RCA’s agenda includes advocating for significant improvements in workers’ lives and proposing a radical reorganization of society under working-class political and economic control. Communism, historically associated with leftist ideologies, has been a contentious topic due to its connection with several large-scale atrocities. The ideology has been linked to numerous regimes responsible for widespread human rights abuses. Estimates suggest that communist regimes, such as those in the Soviet Union, China under Mao Zedong, and Cambodia under Pol Pot, have collectively caused the deaths of approximately 100 million people through political purges, forced labor, and famine.