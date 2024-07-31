HUGE: Trump Goes to 52 Percent in New Harvard/Harris Poll

A new poll from Harvard/Harris finds Trump at 52 percent and Kamala Harris at 48. That’s with leaners. Without leaners, it’s Trump 48 and Harris 45.

This poll is full of good news for Trump but the biggest point is that 52 percent, as it indicates a majority. Trump never polled this well in 2016 or 2020.

Also, this poll was conducted after the big Democrat switcheroo, so it includes all of the free hype the media has given to Harris.

Ed Morrissey writes at Hot Air:

According to a new Harvard-Harris CAPS poll, Donald Trump leads Kamala Harris 52/48 with leaners, and 48/45 without. Harris has improved Joe Biden’s numbers on the latter, but not the former:… Even the unsure voters are breaking toward Trump, at least somewhat. The more worrisome data for Democrats are in the charts below, however. Trump holds Republicans to the ticket better than Harris holds her own party in both formulations. In fact, her 87% without leaners should be a red flag for the DNC, suggesting strongly that the party is not as sold on The Anointing as the media claims, even with the full-court press on Kamalot! Take a look at the indie numbers, too. Trump leads by six points without leaners — and six points with leaners. One has to wonder whether the sample tilts a bit toward the Dems based on those results plus the party loyalty numbers above. If so, Trump’s still scoring an outright majority over Harris, who’s attractiveness as a candidate is at its zenith before she’s forced to open her mouth about policy… What may be causing this Trump Bump? The issue set clearly favors Republicans now. The top three issues for respondents in this survey when asked in an open-ended manner are inflation (37%), immigration (33%), and the economy and jobs (27%).

This is great news for Trump.

NEW: Harvard/Harris poll just dropped Trump: 52%

Harris: 48% Trump: 47%

Harris: 43%

RFK Jr: 8% Trump at 52% H2H with leans is AMAZING. — Pro America Politics (@Pro__Trading) July 30, 2024

Warning signs for every vulnerable Democrat @KamalaHarris’ policy platform is historically unpopular 67% oppose open borders

68% oppose ending private healthcare

72% oppose electric vehicle mandate https://t.co/N0RIWQwgs8 pic.twitter.com/BknFa7jrVK — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 30, 2024

Republicans can take nothing for granted, but this is a great sign.