House Republicans Raise American Flags at Union Station In D.C. After Hamas Supporters Took Down and Burned Flags

by

A group of House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), raised three American flags at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to replace the flags that were taken down and burned earlier in the day by Hamas supporters protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to Congress.


Screen image via Rep. Rich McCormick video.

Hamas supporters attacked outnumbered U.S. Park Police (not Capitol Police) at Union Station who tried to make arrests and protect the flags, but could not save every one as they were forced to retreat.

After battling U.S. Park Police officers (not Capitol Police), the Hamas supporters chanted “Allahu akbar” as they burned an American flag.

A brave American tried to rescue one of the burning flags. The Hamas supporters gave chase.

The Hamas supporters raised the Palestinian flag over Union Station right across from the Capitol.

Wednesday night, House Republicans went to Union Station to replace the American flags:

Speaker Johnson posted, “Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win.”

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), “Anti-American agitators will not have the last say. We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may.” (Williams said in the video he got the idea to replace the flags after seeing the bare flagpoles while on his way to vote in the House.)

Video of the Congressmen reciting the Pledge of Allegiance posted by Fox News reporter Ryan Schmelz:

Group photo posted by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA):

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said police provided zip ties to secure the flags as the Hamas supporters had damaged the flagpoles.

Photo of author
Kristinn Taylor
Kristinn Taylor has contributed to The Gateway Pundit for over ten years. Mr. Taylor previously wrote for Breitbart, worked for Judicial Watch and was co-leader of the D.C. Chapter of FreeRepublic.com. He studied journalism in high school, visited the Newseum and once met David Brinkley.

You can email Kristinn Taylor here, and read more of Kristinn Taylor's articles here.

 