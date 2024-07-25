House Republicans Raise American Flags at Union Station In D.C. After Hamas Supporters Took Down and Burned Flags

A group of House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), raised three American flags at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Wednesday night to replace the flags that were taken down and burned earlier in the day by Hamas supporters protesting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to Congress.



Screen image via Rep. Rich McCormick video.

Hamas supporters attacked outnumbered U.S. Park Police (not Capitol Police) at Union Station who tried to make arrests and protect the flags, but could not save every one as they were forced to retreat.

Breaking: pro-Palestinian protestors have started attacking capital police. Watch as they throw an officer to the ground and begin swarming the other officers. pic.twitter.com/7817UaeCGI — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) July 24, 2024

Absolute chaos at Union Station after US Park Police moved in to prevent anti-Israel protesters from taking down a U.S. flag. Arrests have been made. Park Police withdrew after securing the US flag, the mob chased them. pic.twitter.com/ZE3Lp6PQHC — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) July 24, 2024

Mobsters just took down the U.S. flag in front of Union Station. pic.twitter.com/RtUzhclTxw — Olivia Pero (@OliviaPero1) July 24, 2024

After battling U.S. Park Police officers (not Capitol Police), the Hamas supporters chanted “Allahu akbar” as they burned an American flag.

Anti Israel protesters burn the American flags they removed from flag posts at Union Station in DC https://t.co/C7eeionfhI pic.twitter.com/Q8OcYSHvKO — Timcast News (@TimcastNews) July 24, 2024

A brave American tried to rescue one of the burning flags. The Hamas supporters gave chase.

A man saves a smoldering American flag from the center of the protest and is nearly tackled amidst shouts “get him!” pic.twitter.com/ZHexsEZbak — RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2024

The dude who saved the flag is a lawyer who works nearby. Said he saw the flag burning and had to do something https://t.co/t3p4gZcVRK pic.twitter.com/jjZxwUdQef — RichieMcG (@RichieMcGinniss) July 24, 2024

The Hamas supporters raised the Palestinian flag over Union Station right across from the Capitol.

NEW: Palestinian flags now flying at Union Station where just hours ago it was American flags… Police and Anti-Israel protesters clashed as police fought to secure the American flags @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/5Yogh1yamE — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) July 24, 2024

Wednesday night, House Republicans went to Union Station to replace the American flags:

Speaker Johnson posted, “Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win.”

Earlier today, pro-Hamas protesters took down the American flags at Union Station, burned them and raised Palestinian flags. Tonight, we righted their wrong. American flags are once again flying over Union Station. We will not let the terrorist mob win. https://t.co/lDo43k13Ya — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 25, 2024

House Speaker Mike Johnson, along with other Republican lawmakers, raising American flags outside of Union Station tonight. Previous American flags had been torn down and burned by protesters, who replaced them with Palestinian flags earlier in the day. pic.twitter.com/63VRIJygHt — Josh Rosenthal (@JoshRosenthalTV) July 25, 2024

Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY), “Anti-American agitators will not have the last say. We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may.” (Williams said in the video he got the idea to replace the flags after seeing the bare flagpoles while on his way to vote in the House.)

Anti-American agitators will not have the last say. We’ve restored the flags burned at Union Station and will continue to stand for this great nation, come what may. pic.twitter.com/NSUut4Yv1d — Rep. Brandon Williams (@RepWilliams) July 25, 2024

Video of the Congressmen reciting the Pledge of Allegiance posted by Fox News reporter Ryan Schmelz:

Speaker Johnson and a group of House Republicans led by @RepWilliams say the Pledge of Allegiance after replacing the American flags that were taken down by those protesting Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/lvwm0SMBoS — Ryan Schmelz (@RyanSchmelzFOX) July 25, 2024

Group photo posted by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA):

Proud to join my colleagues tonight to replace the American flags burned at Union Station this afternoon. pic.twitter.com/664LalfKgF — Dr. Rich McCormick for Congress (@RichforGA) July 25, 2024

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) said police provided zip ties to secure the flags as the Hamas supporters had damaged the flagpoles.