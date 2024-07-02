House Republicans Now Have the Votes to Hold AG Merrick Garland in Inherent Contempt Following Intense Party Pushback

Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) announced on Monday his confidence that the Republican party has secured sufficient votes to charge Attorney General Merrick Garland with inherent contempt of Congress, as reported by Just The News.

Last month, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fl) informed fellow lawmakers of her intention to introduce a resolution compelling the House sergeant at arms to detain Attorney General Merrick Garland and present him before the lower chamber.

“Under inherent contempt, the individual is brought before the bar of the House by the Sergeant at Arms, tried by the body, and can then be detained either in the Capitol or in D.C.,” Luna said. “This process demonstrates the seriousness with which Congress views non-compliance and the potential consequences for those who refuse to cooperate.”

Luna further emphasized, “The only option to ensure compliance with our subpoena is to use our constitutional authority of inherent contempt.” She also disclosed her plans to call up her resolution holding Attorney General Merrick Garland in inherent contempt of Congress in the coming days and urged her colleagues to vote in favor.

Last Wednesday, Rep. Luna issued a stern warning to Garland, giving him until Friday morning to hand over the requested audio tapes or face custody.

“Why should the attorney general, who is supposed to be head of all law enforcement authorities, be any different? Garland still has time to comply with this request. We are asking that he bring the tapes to the house and let us listen to them, but in the event that he does not, we will press forward with calling the privilege motion on Inherent Contempt to the floor on Friday morning,” Rep. Luna said in a press conference.

However, rather than introducing a privilege motion on inherent contempt on Friday, Rep. Luna proposed a resolution to impose a daily fine of $10,000 on Garland until he complies.

The Hill reported that Luna’s new resolution comes as she faces GOP pushback to her proposal to arrest and detain Garland. In response to The Gateway Pundit’s reporting, Rep. Luna confirmed that the proposal to arrest and detain Garland does not have enough votes to pass.

“There were members who said they didn’t support the other version. Meaning it would fail… Either way, I am literally the only person that brainstormed any accountability. If you dont like how the GOP VOTES as a whole get active, but trashing me without knowing details is exactly what the left does,” Luna wrote.

Now, with renewed confidence, Rep. Norman asserts that the party has rallied the necessary votes. “While we anticipate passing this resolution without Democratic support, the commitment within our ranks should see us through,” Norman commented during an appearance on the “Just The News, No Noise” TV show. He lauded Luna’s persistence and strategic planning over the past two years.

“I’m glad that it’s gotten as far as it has, [Luna] has worked on this for, I think, over two years to get this right, to make sure she has it in a form that will … pass the House and … get the job done with Merrick Garland.”

In an X post, Rep. Luna wrote, “Steve Bannon became yet another political prisoner of the Biden regime. The Justice Department has demonstrated an unmatched willingness to jail its political enemies. Congress must reign in this weaponized DOJ, and that starts with holding Merrick Garland in inherent contempt.”

Luna confirmed on X that she plans to call for the vote probably next week, Fox News reported.

“The vote for inherent contempt against Attorney General Merrick Garland will be brought to the floor this upcoming session week with full support from Speaker Mike Johnson. This version of inherent contempt will become standard practice for those who seek to undermine Congress as an equal branch of government,” Rep. Luna wrote.