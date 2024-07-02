House Democrat to File Constitutional Amendment to Reverse Supreme Court Ruling on Presidential Immunity

This is pathetic.

A House Democrat who clearly didn’t read the Supreme Court’s ruling on presidential immunity said he will file a constitutional amendment to reverse the high court’s decision.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled 6-3 that Trump has absolute immunity for his core Constitutional powers.

Former presidents are entitled to at least a presumption of immunity for their official acts.

The Supreme Court ruled there is no immunity for unofficial acts.

Earlier this year the US Supreme Court agreed to hear Trump’s presidential immunity claim in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 case in Washington, DC.

Chief Justice Roberts delivered the majority opinion of the Court.

“We conclude that under our constitutional structure of separated powers, the nature of Presidential power requires that a former President have some immunity from criminal prosecution for official acts during his tenure in office. At least with respect to the President’s exercise of his core constitutional powers, this immunity must be absolute. As for his remaining official actions, he is also entitled to immunity. At the current stage of proceedings in this case, however, we need not and do not decide whether that immunity must be absolute, or instead whether a presumptive immunity is sufficient,” Chief Justice Roberts wrote.

Justice Roberts also chastised Judge Tanya Chutkan for not analyzing the conduct alleged in Jack Smith’s indictment.

“Despite the unprecedented nature of this case, and the very significant constitutional questions that it raises, the lower courts rendered their decisions on a highly expedited basis. Because those courts categorically rejected any form of Presidential immunity, they did not analyze the conduct alleged in the indictment to decide which of it should be categorized as official and which unofficial. Neither party has briefed that issue before us (though they discussed it at oral argument in response to questions). And like the underlying immunity question, that categorization raises multiple unprecedented and momentous questions about the powers of the President and the limits of his authority under the Constitution,” Roberts wrote.

Nowhere did the Supreme Court say a president is above the law.

The Supreme Court’s ruling will send Jack Smith’s DC case back to Judge Tanya Chutkan.

Congressman Joe Morelle (D-NY) embarrassed himself by claiming he will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse the Supreme Court’s ruling.

“I will introduce a constitutional amendment to reverse SCOTUS’ harmful decision and ensure that no president is above the law. This amendment will do what SCOTUS failed to do—prioritize our democracy,” Democrat Rep. Joe Morelle said on X.