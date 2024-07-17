HORROR: Biden Illegal Alien Attacks Florida Woman, Repeatedly Stabs Her with Machete

by

Biden’s border bloodbath.

An illegal alien brutally attacked a woman in Broward County, Florida last Thursday with a machete and possibly a second weapon.

The illegal pinned down the victim and repeatedly stabbed her with a machete.

According to reports, the victim lost a lot of blood and underwent several surgeries to have a 3-inch blade removed from her chest cavity.

Cell phone video showed the chaos unfolding as police arrived to the victim’s residence.

A police officer tackled the illegal alien as another man kicked him in the head.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming and they called 911 for help.

The illegal was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

WATCH:

The man arrested for the bloody attack is reportedly an illegal alien from Guatemala and gave police the alias “Onorio Guinac-Ramos.”

Authorities are unaware of his real name.

Photo of author
Cristina Laila
Cristina began writing for The Gateway Pundit in 2016 and she is now the Associate Editor.

You can email Cristina Laila here, and read more of Cristina Laila's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.