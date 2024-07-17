HORROR: Biden Illegal Alien Attacks Florida Woman, Repeatedly Stabs Her with Machete

Biden’s border bloodbath.
An illegal alien brutally attacked a woman in Broward County, Florida last Thursday with a machete and possibly a second weapon.
The illegal pinned down the victim and repeatedly stabbed her with a machete.
According to reports, the victim lost a lot of blood and underwent several surgeries to have a 3-inch blade removed from her chest cavity.
Cell phone video showed the chaos unfolding as police arrived to the victim’s residence.
A police officer tackled the illegal alien as another man kicked him in the head.
Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming and they called 911 for help.
The illegal was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
WATCH:
Man arrested in Florida for attacking woman with machete. https://t.co/MYEnUaIVKV pic.twitter.com/wlXJJK4Qdz
— Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) July 13, 2024
The man arrested for the bloody attack is reportedly an illegal alien from Guatemala and gave police the alias “Onorio Guinac-Ramos.”
Authorities are unaware of his real name.
Broward County, FL: On Thursday, a man was arrested for Murder. He is accused of stabbing a woman with a machete.
Reports state that he has given an alias and authorities are unaware of his real name. They do know he is a Guatemalan national with no ties to the area. pic.twitter.com/1Koyra164m
— Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) July 13, 2024