HORROR: Biden Illegal Alien Attacks Florida Woman, Repeatedly Stabs Her with Machete

Biden’s border bloodbath.

An illegal alien brutally attacked a woman in Broward County, Florida last Thursday with a machete and possibly a second weapon.

The illegal pinned down the victim and repeatedly stabbed her with a machete.

According to reports, the victim lost a lot of blood and underwent several surgeries to have a 3-inch blade removed from her chest cavity.

Cell phone video showed the chaos unfolding as police arrived to the victim’s residence.

A police officer tackled the illegal alien as another man kicked him in the head.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming and they called 911 for help.

The illegal was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Man arrested in Florida for attacking woman with machete. https://t.co/MYEnUaIVKV pic.twitter.com/wlXJJK4Qdz — Illegal Alien Crimes (@ImmigrantCrimes) July 13, 2024

The man arrested for the bloody attack is reportedly an illegal alien from Guatemala and gave police the alias “Onorio Guinac-Ramos.”

Authorities are unaware of his real name.