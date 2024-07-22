Holy Crap! Secret Service Director Admits that Crooks Had a Range Finder – And that Was Completely Acceptable! (VIDEO)

United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle testified before the House Oversight Committee on Monday morning.

She stonewalled during the interview. She refused to answer any pertinent questions! Cheatle did not answer any important questions and blamed it on “an ongoing investigation.”

She should resign immediately!

Cheatle appeared before the committee alone and under subpoena. She refused to answer questions on the failures of the Secret Service in the deadly assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that left one man dead and three, including President Trump, injured.

During questioning Director Cheatle told Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) that it was totally acceptable for people to bring in range finders to Trump rallies.

This is insane!

Rep. Stephen Lynch: Did he have a range finder? There were some reports that the individual had a range finder. That would certainly raise my suspicion. Did he have a range finder? Director Cheatle: Yes, he did. But may I explain that at a number of our sites, especially when you’re at outdoor venues, a range finder is not a prohibited item. It is sometimes an item that is brought in by individuals. If you’re going to be in the back. Rep. Lynch: But did anybody confront him on that? Anybody ask him questions? What are you doing with the range finder? Anybody confront him on his presence, where he was in proximity to the President? Director Cheatle: So again, to my knowledge, I believe that that was the process that was taking place was to locate the individual. Rep. Lynch: Did they confront him? Did they go up to him? Did they talk to him? Director Cheatle: I do not have those details at this time. Rep. Lynch: Those are important details.

Here is the list of items that are not allowed at a Trump rally.

Here’s the Complete Secret Service Prohibited List:

– Aerosols

– alcoholic beverages

– appliances, i.e. toasters

– backpacks, bags, or suitcases exceeding 12’X14″X5″

– balloons

– balls

– banners, signs or placards

– chairs

-coolers

– drones

– e-cigarettes

– explosives of any kind, including firecrackers

– firearms

– glass, thermal and metal containers

– laser lights or laser pointers

– mace or pepper spray

– noisemakers such as air horns, whistles, drums, bullhorns, etc

– packages

– poles, sticks, selfie sticks

– spray containers

– structures

– supports for signs or placards

– tripods

– umbrellas

– weapons

You can’t bring a lighter in but you can bring in a range finder so you can plan your assassination attempts on a US president? Makes perfect sense.

Via Marjorie Taylor Greene.

HOLY SH*T Kimberly Cheatle thinks it is okay for someone to bring a range finder to a rally REP. LYNCH – “Did he have a range finder? That would certainly raise my suspicion” SS DIRECTOR CHEATLE – “Yes he did, a range finder is not a prohibited item” LOCK HER UP pic.twitter.com/yUaTwdBLCi — Marjorie Taylor Greene Press Release (Parody) (@MTGrepp) July 22, 2024

