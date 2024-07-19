Hollywood Leftist George Takei Claims Trump Was Not Actually Hit By a Bullet, Needs a ‘Doctor’s Report’ to Prove It

Hollywood leftist George Takei has suggested that Donald Trump was not actually hit by a bullet in the assassination attempt against him last weekend.

Posting on the X platform, the Star Trek star argued that if Trump had really been hit by a bullet then he would have a doctor’s report to show for it.

“Call me skeptical, but if Trump’s ear really had been hit by a bullet, he would be holding a doctor’s report on it way up high and waving it around to the press like an upside down Bible,” Takei wrote.

Takei, who is one of Hollywood’s most severe sufferers of Trump Derangement Syndrome and has previously advocated for pedophilia, is one of numerous leftists to claim that Trump is either exaggerating his injuries from the assassination attempt, which was inches away from killing him.

Mark Hamill, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, mocked the “ludicrously oversized bandage” Trump was wearing at the RNC and suggested it was all for show.

“1st APPEARANCE of ludicrously oversized ear bandage, apparently not needed prior to tonight,” Hamill also wrote on the X platform.