HISTORIC: Netanyahu Meets Trump, Repair Relationship and Prepare to Bring Peace to the World with “Abraham Alliance”

President Trump met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago, paving the way for a resumption of the historic Abraham Accords. In his speech in Congress Wednesday, boycotted by 70 Hamas-supporting Democrats, Netanyahu urged Trump to found a NATO-like alliance with America’s allies in the Mideast, which Netanyahu called the Abraham Alliance.

President Donald Trump said he always had a good relationship with Netanyahu, despite Natayahu’s premature recognition of The Steal on Nov. 8, 2020. “My relationship with Netanyahu was never bad,” President Trump stated, according to Arutz Sheva.

Trump quipped that his “secret weapon” in maintaining a good relationship with Netanyahu was Netanyahu’s wife, Sara, Arutz Sheva reported: “No President has done what I’ve done for Israel, and we’ve always had a very good relationship, and if I didn’t, I have a secret weapon. You know what it is? Sara, sitting right over here,” Trump said, and then added, as everyone in the room laughed, “As long as I have Sara, that’s all that matters.”

Trump blasted Vice President Kamala Harris’ remarks on Israel after her meeting Thursday with Netanyahu, calling them “disrespectful”.

“I think her remarks were disrespectful. They weren’t very nice pertaining to Israel. I actually don’t know how a person who’s Jewish can vote for her. But that’s up to them. But she was certainly disrespectful to Israel, in my opinion,” Trump said. “We are closer to a Third World War right now then any time since the Second World War, we’ve never been so close because we have incompetent people running our country,” President Trump stated.

Asked if a hostage release deal is closer, Netanyahu replied, “I hope so, only time will tell. We are working on it.”

The Israeli Prime Minister presented President Trump with a picture of Ariel Bibas , who was kidnapped to Gaza with his parents and baby brother Kfir, holding a picture he had drawn in kindergarten. Netanyahu told Trump that Ariel’s grandfather asked that he give Trump the picture, which he had also given to President Joe Biden during their meeting, Arutz Sheva reported.

The world's leading monotheistic religions Christianity, Judaism and Islam all trace their roots to the Biblical prophet Abraham.

