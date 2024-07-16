Highly Anticipated Steve Bannon Documentary to Premiere at RNC: GOVERNMENT GANGSTERS — The Deep State… Now The Deep Truth

From Steve Bannon and the visionary team behind “Clinton Cash” comes a groundbreaking new exposé that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

“Government Gangsters,” based on the best-selling book by Former Deputy Director of National Intelligence Kash Patel, pulls back the curtain on the sinister world of corrupt bureaucrats, government officials, and their media accomplices, as they conspired to bring down a sitting President, Donald J.

Trump, and all those who support him.

This explosive film uncovers the depths of deceit and manipulation they employ daily, betraying the very system they vowed to protect. “Government Gangsters” is not just a film-it’s a revelation that will forever alter your perception of government. May we never need another film like this.

According to the press release:

WarRoom Films, a subsidiary of Stephen K. Bannon's WarRoom program, to release its first epic documentary Government Gangsters, based on the bestseller by Kash Patel Washington, DC – Government Gangsters, the highly-anticipated maiden documentary release from WarRoom Films, will premiere at the Miller High Life Theater at the RNC on July 18, 2024, at 3:00 pm, just prior to remarks by President Donald J. Trump. Government Gangsters hails from the creators of Clinton Cash, the hugely influential documentary released in the lead-up to the 2016 election. Like Clinton Cash, Government Gangsters exposes the chicanery and malfeasance of deep state operators inside government offices, along with their allies in the press, who fabricate scandals with little to no actual basis in reality. Government Gangsters brilliantly exposes the investigators behind numerous debunked scandals surrounding Trump's presidency, beginning during his 2016 campaign and extending to the present day. Government Gangsters, produced by Stephen K. Bannon, Kash Patel, and Dan Fleuette, is an essential companion piece to Kash Patel's book of the same name. The film exposes the nefarious workings of a cabal of unprincipled operatives who leveraged their power, influence, and network of cronies to fabricate and amplify false events aimed at undermining Donald J. Trump. These scandals, all thoroughly debunked, are succinctly illuminated for the world to see. From Russiagate to Impeachments I and II, to Hunter Biden's laptop and beyond, Government Gangsters is a must-see film that will forever alter your perspective on government. Steve Bannon says, "Government Gangsters is one of the best films I've ever been associated with. You do not want to miss this film. This is the type of movie that can change this election. By sharing this with your family and friends, you can make a difference. This could result in a two-to-five-point swing in the polls on November 5th." Says Kash Patel, "I am incredibly proud to be part of this remarkable documentary. Thanks to this unbelievable team, we have successfully articulated and condensed a series of often confusing and overlapping narratives into a cohesive and easy to follow exposition of the deep state and their operations." Producer Dan Fleuette, a long-time writing and producing partner with Steve Bannon, said, "Of all the films Steve and I have worked on together, this might just be our finest achievement yet. This film is powerful, insightful, and oftentimes infuriating. I expect that it will have the same impact on the 2024 election as Clinton Cash did in 2016." "Additionally, I am proud to dedicate this film to Federal Inmate #05635-509, Stephen K. Bannon, Political Prisoner, FCI Danbury, Federal Correctional Institution. Without his vision and unceasing support and insights, this film would not have been possible." "The objective of this film," says director M. A. Taylor, "is to shed light on the undue influence wielded by unelected bureaucrats within our government, who all too often use their power for nefarious ends. This type of power was never envisioned by our Founding Fathers, who warned us time and again about the greed and lust for power by unscrupulous individuals. Government Gangsters highlights the critical need for voters to restore accountability to governmental institutions." Government Gangsters is available to preorder now at WarRoom.film Initially, Government Gangsters will be released exclusively on WarRoom.film on July 19, 2024, with wider release coming later this summer. World Premiere will be at the RNC on July 18, 2024, at the Miller High Life Theater. Show time is 3:00 pm. Other Screenings:

Sunday, July 21: Ministry of Truth Film Festival, Angelika Film Center, Dallas, TX

