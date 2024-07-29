HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Calls Himself “Former President,” Tells Long-Winded Insane Stories (VIDEO)

Joe Biden on Monday delivered remarks at the 60th Anniversary of the Civil Rights Act during a visit to the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin, Texas.

Biden told long-winded, insane stories about his early days in politics.

He’s completely shot.

“You get engaged and you want to change things so I kept trying to change the Democrat party in my state which is very conservative and then a group of people came to me and as my senator knows Chris Coons came to me and said, ‘look we want you to run for state senate,’ and I said, ‘I can’t. I can’t go to Dover all the time. I’m just starting a law firm full time and I’m a part-time public defender,'” Biden said.

He continued his tall tale: “And they came back to me and said why don’t you run for County Counsel, and I said I can’t and they said, ‘you stupid S.O.B. it’s right across the street there!'”

Biden continued to bore the crowd with stories about his political campaign.

At one point he talked about a time when he was freshly out of the shower with a towel around his waist when a group of high profile politicians and judges came knocking on his door and encouraged him to run for the US Senate.

WATCH:

What in the world is Biden doing? Slurring, veering off, insane stories. He's fine. pic.twitter.com/Tu3ibg11qn — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) July 29, 2024

As he slurred and mumbled through his remarks, Biden referred to himself as a “former president.”

WATCH:

Biden calls himself a "former president." WHAT DID KAMALA KNOW AND WHEN DID SHE KNOW IT? pic.twitter.com/mSNNUwc7rh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 29, 2024

Kamala Harris has known for years that Joe Biden was suffering from dementia. She was in on this scam and then stole all of Biden’s delegates after Obama forced him to drop out of the 2024 race.