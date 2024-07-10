Here We Go… Media Hack Pushes New Russia Conspiracy – Questions White House on Russia Using Joe Biden’s Debate Performance to Interfere with Election (Video)

Here we go… Another Russia, Russia, Russia conspiracy!

We should have seen this coming.

The mainstream media is now pushing the lie that Russia may be plotting to use Joe Biden’s total cognitive collapse at the CNN debate to interfere in the the 2024 election!

These people never stop with their lies. It’s so outrageous.

On Tuesday White House Spokeswoman Karine Jean Pierre was asked if she is concerned that Russia will use Old Joe’s debate performance to interfere with the 2024 election.

White House reporter: Do you have any concerns right now that this is the leading edge of any part of a Russian effort to interfere in the election? Has the President been briefed on this? And have you seen any evidence that the Russians or other foreign powers have tried to seize on the debate performance to repeat some of the President’s most embarrassing moments? Karine Jean Pierre: So that’s a very good question. I would have to talk to our team about those particular questions that you just asked. There were multiple questions in your statement there. I would leave it to the Department of Justice as what they announced. Obviously, that’s for them to speak to. Look, AI has always been a concern.

Via Tenet Media.