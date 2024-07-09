“He Has a Team” – WHOA! Karine Jean-Pierre Confirms Biden is Not the First Person Contacted if Pentagon Detects Incoming Nuke in Middle of the Night (VIDEO)

White House reporters on Tuesday continued to pepper Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre with questions about Biden’s cognitive decline.

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asked KJP who the Pentagon contacts if they detect an incoming nuke late at night past Joe Biden’s “8 pm window.”

According to The New York Times, Biden recently told Democrat governors that his ‘health is fine,’ “it’s just my brain.”

Biden is also reported to have told the governors that he needs to get more sleep, work fewer hours and not do events after 8 p.m.

Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s early bedtime and the ‘3 am phone call.’

“Well, [Biden] also said he’s the sharpest before 8 pm, so say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke – it’s 11 pm – who do you call? The First Lady?” Doocy asked KJP.

Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed that Joe Biden is not the first person contacted in the event of a nuclear war emergency.

“He has a team that lets him know of any news that is pertinent and important to the American people. He has someone – that is decided obviously with his national security team on who gets to tell him that news,” Karine Jean-Pierre said.

Imagine the US being on limited time (where seconds count) to respond to a nuclear threat and Joe Biden is passed out with a CPAP machine on his face. If Biden were to be awakened, he would have no clue where he is without his medical cocktail.

WATCH:

DOOCY: Biden says he's best before 8p, but say the Pentagon picks up an incoming nuke at 11pm — who do you call? Nurse Jill? KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "He has a team." pic.twitter.com/qVf4zHmaNB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

ONLY the president has the authority to launch nuclear weapons.

REMINDER: The president — and ONLY the president — has the authority to launch nuclear weapons. https://t.co/gXIdzsNG6Y pic.twitter.com/1NHJ3skB1P — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 9, 2024

Sleep well, America.