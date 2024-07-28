A drag queen-infested parody of The Last Supper that was a centerpiece of the opening ceremonies of the Paris Olympics won the gold medal for offensive outrage, according to Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The parody appeared to be an attempt to mock the famous Leonardo da Vinci portrayal of the last meal Jesus Christ had with his followers, an event from which the practice of communion in Christian churches is derived.

In honor of the real Last Supper. Shame on the @Olympics & @nbc. pic.twitter.com/GVJI79jrHX — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) July 26, 2024

“This is crazy,” Butker wrote in his Instagram Stories account, according to Fox News.

He also added a verse from the Bible reading, “Be not deceived, God is not mocked.”

In a post on X, he wrote the full verse.

“’Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.’ Galatians 6:7-8,” he wrote.

“Be not deceived, God is not mocked. For what things a man shall sow, those also shall he reap. For he that soweth in his flesh, of the flesh also shall reap corruption. But he that soweth in the spirit, of the spirit shall reap life everlasting.” Galatians 6:7-8 pic.twitter.com/bhCHoO1HXk — Harrison Butker (@buttkicker7) July 26, 2024

Butker was not alone.

The Bishops’ Conference of France issued a statement criticizing “scenes of derision and mockery of Christianity, which we deeply deplore,” according to the New York Post.

“We thank the members of other religious denominations who have expressed their solidarity. This morning, we think of all Christians on all continents who have been hurt by the outrage and provocation of certain scenes,” the statement added.

This is crazy. Opening your event by replacing Jesus and the disciples at the The Last Supper with men in drag. There are 2.4 billion Christians on earth and apparently the Olympics wanted to declare loudly to all of them, right out of the gate

NOT WELCOME pic.twitter.com/T88AmXbqXL — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) July 26, 2024

Bishop Robert Barron of Minnesota said Catholics should “make their voices heard” over “the gross mockery of the ‘Last Supper.’”

House Speaker Mike Johnson vented his outrage on X.

Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always… pic.twitter.com/s88c9ymG9j — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) July 27, 2024

“Last night’s mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail,” Johnson wrote and then cited the Book of John. “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.”

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.