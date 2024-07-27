Harris VP Contender Mark Kelly Founded Surveillance Balloon Company With Funding From Chinese Venture Capitalist

As the “who will it be” conversations about Kamala Harris’s vice presidential running mate heat up, Arizona Senator Mark Kelly seems to be an early favorite.

James O’Keefe exposed Kelly’s campaign staff for lying to voters about his stance on abortion.

Although Kelly is pro-abortion, a staffer advised the journalist to say, “Mark Kelly is pro-life but also pro-keeping the government out of our healthcare. I don’t know, something stupid like that” because ” he can’t win with just Democrat votes.”

And while Kelly voted to hire 87,000 more IRS agents to go after hard-working Americans and small business owners, he voted against hiring 18,000 new border patrol agents to secure the southern border.

Now, Kelly’s ties to China, including the surveillance balloon company he founded, are under renewed scrutiny.

The Arizona Daily Independent reports Kelly cofounded World View Enterprises in 2012. The Tucson-based aerial surveillance company contracts with the federal government and has received funding from Tencent Holding Unlimited, one of China’s largest tech companies connected to the CCP.

Axios reported:

attention An Arizona company that manufactures and operates high-altitude surveillance balloons, and contracts with the federal government, faces renewed in the aftermath of the destruction of a spy balloon sent by the Chinese government that entered U.S. airspace earlier this month. As recently as seven years ago, the company secured funds from Chinese investors. Context: Tucson-based World View, cofounded by now-U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2012, received venture capital from Tencent — among the largest tech companies in China — both in Tucson-based World View, cofounded by now-U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly in 2012, received venture capital from Tencent — among the largest tech companies in China — both in 2013 and 2016 Tencent, like most Chinese tech giants, has close ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Buried at the bottom of a loooong puff piece in the NYT about the supposedly perfect resume of Mark Kelly as potential Kamala VP pick is this rather significant problem: pic.twitter.com/Omk0HLoiAJ — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) July 26, 2024

Kelly has other ties to the communist country, including appearing in China at recruiting events for Shaklee, a multi-level marketing company that sells supplements.