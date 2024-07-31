Harnessing the Hispanic Vote Through Heart and Intellect: Jim Hoft Joins OAN’s Chanel Rion to Discuss the Launch of Gateway Hispanic (VIDEO)

The Gateway Pundit’s Jim Hoft joined OAN’s Chanel Rion, the host of Fine Point, this week to discuss the launch of Gateway Hispanic, a conservative news website devoted to the global Hispanic community.

Gateway Hispanic is a new news outlet that was launched this month to cover current political events in Spanish in an effort to empower more than 70 million Hispanics in the United States and around the world.

At a key moment for the nation’s future, Gateway Hispanic sets out to conquer an orphan market, presenting itself as a new informative voice that promises to bring the most shocking news of current national and international politics to millions of Hispanic-American homes, on whose weight largely depends the electoral future of the presidential candidates and the country itself.

The Hispanic community in the US has been manipulated by ultra-liberal media that only seek to victimize it and use it as a puppet and speaker for the most extremist and anti-democratic left in history. We aim to change all of that.

Chanel and Jim discussed the Venezuelan elections during the segment. Gateway Hispanic is covering this historical event for those interested in learning the full story of what is taking place in Venezuela after the Maduro regime stole the election earlier this week.